Locate an Inmate or Parolee

Overview

Use our Inmate and Parolee Locator to find information about state-sentenced inmates and parolees in Pennsylvania.

We update information daily to ensure that it is as complete and accurate as possible. The locator does not include private information.

Those who are incarcerated in another state or in a county facility cannot be found using the locator.

Information you will need

Last name or inmate number

For common last names, a first name may be helpful

Helpful tips

Search just by last name or inmate number. Other personal information can be self-reported. It is not independently verified, so it may not be accurate.

Be sure your pop-up blocker is disabled.

Try accessing the locator using a different device or a different browser.

Still need help?

Email us at ra-contactdoc@pa.gov.