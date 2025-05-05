Skip to main content

    Locate an Inmate or Parolee

    Find an incarcerated or department-supervised individual in Pennsylvania.

    Overview

    Use our Inmate and Parolee Locator to find information about state-sentenced inmates and parolees in Pennsylvania.

    We update information daily to ensure that it is as complete and accurate as possible. The locator does not include private information.

    Those who are incarcerated in another state or in a county facility cannot be found using the locator.

    Information you will need

    • Last name or inmate number
    • For common last names, a first name may be helpful

    Helpful tips

    • Search just by last name or inmate number. Other personal information can be self-reported. It is not independently verified, so it may not be accurate. 
    • Be sure your pop-up blocker is disabled.
    • Try accessing the locator using a different device or a different browser.

    Still need help?

    Email us at ra-contactdoc@pa.gov.

     