    SCI Smithfield is located in Huntingdon County and began construction in late 1984. The facility opened on November 10, 1988 and was dedicated by former Governor Casey as Pennsylvania’s 14th correctional institution. During the COVID-19 pandemic, SCI Smithfield served as a temporary housing for new commitments and parole violators. It is currently transitioning its mission and programs to become a more traditional facility again. It still receives parole violators for the region.

    Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 31 acres

    Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 30 acres

    Number of Housing Units: 10

    Number of Buildings: 25

    Average Number of Full-Time Employees: 522

    Inmate Information

    Inmate PopulationCurrent Inmate Population

    Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Facility Address

    1120 Pike Street
    Huntingdon, PA 16652
    (814) 643-6520

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number
    Institution
    PO Box 33028
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Send Mail to an Inmate

    Send Email to an Inmate

    Leadership

    Superintendent: Kenneth Shea (Acting)

    Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Matthew Pyo

    Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Kenneth Shea

    Business Manager: Elizabeth Stone

    Superintendent's Assistant: Holli Smith