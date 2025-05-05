SCI Smithfield is located in Huntingdon County and began construction in late 1984. The facility opened on November 10, 1988 and was dedicated by former Governor Casey as Pennsylvania’s 14th correctional institution. During the COVID-19 pandemic, SCI Smithfield served as a temporary housing for new commitments and parole violators. It is currently transitioning its mission and programs to become a more traditional facility again. It still receives parole violators for the region.

Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 31 acres

Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 30 acres

Number of Housing Units: 10

Number of Buildings: 25



Average Number of Full-Time Employees: 522

Inmate Information

Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population

Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.