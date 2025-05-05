Skip to agency navigation
    SCI Pine Grove

    Learn more about State Correctional Institution (SCI) Pine Grove, a maximum-security institution for males in Pennsylvania.

    SCI Pine Grove

    Contact

    Facility Address

    189 Fyock Road 
    Indiana, PA 15701 
    724-465-9630

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC 
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number 
    Institution 
    PO Box 33028 
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Facility information

    • Current inmate population
    • Acres inside perimeter: 29.5
    • Acres outside perimeter: 82.5
    • Operational structures: 21
    • Housing units: 8
    • Average number of employees: 491

     

    More about SCI Pine Grove

    Community Work Program (CWP)

    The SCI Pine Grove CWP crew packs food for low-income families at the Indiana County Community Action Program food bank. It also has served by painting, cleaning, landscaping, and removing trash in the community.

    Reentry Service Office

    In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic education

    • Adult Basic Education (ABE)
    • Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD)
    • General Education Development (GED)
    • College courses through the Second Chance Pell Grant
    • Business Education

    Vocational programs

    • Construction Building Trades (Carpentry)
    • Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
    • Landscaping/Horticulture
    • Custodial Maintenance
    • OSHA
    • Flagger Force
    • NCCER

    Inmate programs

    • Victims Awareness Education
    • Read to Your Children
    • Young Adult Offender Program
    • Cognitive Behavioral Intervention – Interpersonal Violence (CBI-IPV)
    • Thinking for a Change
    • Violence Prevention Moderate Intensity
    • Violence Prevention High Intensity
    • Sex Offender Treatment Program
    • Long Term Offenders
    • Medication Education
    • Inside Out Dads
    • Act 143
    • Impact of Crime
    • Seeking Safety
    • SUD Therapeutic Programming
    • Last Mile Program
    • Money Smart
    • Pathways to Success

    • Superintendent: Mark Brothers
    • Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Martha Cree
    • Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Larry Shaw Jr.
    • Business Manager: Melissa Peterson
    • Superintendent's Assistant: Leslie Bradley

    SCI Pine Grove was officially dedicated on Feb. 23, 2001, and the first inmates arrived Jan. 9, 2001. 

    SCI Pine Grove runs a program to help young adult offenders develop responsible decision making and community productivity skills. This is done by modifying social behavior, providing individual and group treatment, and using a multi-disciplinary team approach. 

    Students participating in the Young Adult Offenders (YAO) are encouraged to earn a Commonwealth Secondary Diploma (CSD) or complete the GED.