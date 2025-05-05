Community Work Program (CWP)

The SCI Pine Grove CWP crew packs food for low-income families at the Indiana County Community Action Program food bank. It also has served by painting, cleaning, landscaping, and removing trash in the community.

Reentry Service Office

In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic education

Adult Basic Education (ABE)

Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD)

General Education Development (GED)

College courses through the Second Chance Pell Grant

Business Education

Vocational programs

Construction Building Trades (Carpentry)

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Landscaping/Horticulture

Custodial Maintenance

OSHA

Flagger Force

NCCER

Inmate programs