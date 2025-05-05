Skip to agency navigation
    To further assist you with your Pennsylvania Correction Industries' needs, these individuals are key contacts for the various products and services:

    Mailing Address:

    Pennsylvania Correctional Industries
    PO Box 47
    Camp Hill, PA 17011

    Customer Service, Sales and Marketing Division

    Customer Service

    Phone: 717.425.7292
    Fax: 717.425.7291
    Emailpci@pa.gov


    Sales and Marketing Supervisor

    Troy Vanatta
    Phone: 717.221.6984
    Email: tvanatta@pa.gov

    ​Sales and Marketing Representatives

    PCI Sales Districts Map. The information in the map is shared below.

    North West Region

    Joann Clark717.433.0133 | joclarke@pa.gov

    Counties: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, Beaver, Venango, Warren, Forest, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Elk, McKean, Potter, Cameron, Clearfield, Clinton, Centre

    South West Region

    Crystal Rhoads717.603.0042 | crrhodes@pa.gov

    Counties: Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland, Indiana, Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Fulton, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Franklin

    North East Region

    Nick Arnold717.941.0352 | niarnold@pa.gov

    Counties: Tioga, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Lycoming, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Carbon Lehigh, Northampton

    South East Region

    Kaleigh Boyd717.713.7854 | kalboyd@pa.gov

    Counties: Juniata, Perry, Cumberland, Adams, Dauphin, York, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester