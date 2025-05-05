Visit an Inmate

Overview

Loved ones can visit incarcerated individuals in person or by video. All visits must follow the visitation rules and policies. Video visits are monitored and recorded (except those with legal counsel).

Scheduling

All visits must be scheduled at least two days in advance using our Inmate Visitation System (IVS).

You must create an IVS account and be on the inmate’s authorized visitor list to schedule.

Cancellations

If the facility needs to cancel a visit, you will get an email. Check the email linked to your IVS account for updates.

In-person visits

Each inmate may receive up to four in-person visits per month, including one weekend visit.

Visits are guaranteed to be at least one hour long.

Maximum of four visitors per visit (except at Quehanna Boot Camp, where only two visitors are allowed).

All visitors must pass security screening and follow visiting rules.

A brief hug and kiss are allowed at arrival and departure. Excessive displays of affection are not permitted.

Video visits

All inmates are eligible for free video visits.

Each inmate may receive up to six video visits per month, including one weekend visit.

Visit limits may vary depending on custody status.

Up to six visitors can join a video visit.

Check out our device-specific guides before your first video visit:

More resources

For friends and family:

Read our Visitor Guide for detailed instructions and policies.

View a list of transportation service providers.

For attorneys, legislators, and other professional visitors:

Read our Professional Visitor Guide.

If you have any scheduling questions or concerns, contact the facility where your loved one is incarcerated or email Central Office at RA-CRDOCINMATEVSS@pa.gov.