Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Visit an Inmate

    Schedule in-person and video visits with incarcerated individuals.

    Schedule a visit
    Join a video visit

    Overview

    Loved ones can visit incarcerated individuals in person or by video. All visits must follow the visitation rules and policies. Video visits are monitored and recorded (except those with legal counsel).

    Scheduling

    All visits must be scheduled at least two days in advance using our Inmate Visitation System (IVS).

    You must create an IVS account and be on the inmate’s authorized visitor list to schedule.

    Cancellations

    If the facility needs to cancel a visit, you will get an email. Check the email linked to your IVS account for updates.

    In-person visits

    Each inmate may receive up to four in-person visits per month, including one weekend visit.

    • Visits are guaranteed to be at least one hour long. 
    • Maximum of four visitors per visit (except at Quehanna Boot Camp, where only two visitors are allowed). 
    • All visitors must pass security screening and follow visiting rules. 
    • A brief hug and kiss are allowed at arrival and departure. Excessive displays of affection are not permitted.

    Video visits

    All inmates are eligible for free video visits.

    • Each inmate may receive up to six video visits per month, including one weekend visit. 
    • Visit limits may vary depending on custody status. 
    • Up to six visitors can join a video visit. 

     Check out our device-specific guides before your first video visit: 

    More resources

    For friends and family:

    For attorneys, legislators, and other professional visitors:

    Contact

    If you have any scheduling questions or concerns, contact the facility where your loved one is incarcerated or email Central Office at RA-CRDOCINMATEVSS@pa.gov. 