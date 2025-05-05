The SCI Benner Township laundry plant employs approximately 82 inmate workers and is responsible for providing complete laundry services for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home and Department of Corrections facilities in the region.

Transportation Hub

SCI Benner Township operates the Centralized Transportation Hub for the Department of Corrections. All inmate transfers are coordinated through the Office of Population Management.

Reentry Service Office

In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic education

Academic Programs: Adult Basic Education/General Education Development/English Second Language

Pathway to Success

Money Smart

Read To Your Children

Post-Secondary Education/Correspondence Classes

Victim Awareness

Vocational programs

Custodial Maintenance

Plumbing

Electricity

Business Education

Barber Shop

NCCER/CORE

Flagger Force

OSHA

You and Your Green Environment

Inmate programs