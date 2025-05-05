Contact
Facility address
301 Institution Drive
Bellefonte, PA 16823
814-353-3630
Inmate mail address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 46
- Acres outside perimeter: 42
- Operational structures: 26
- Housing units: 10
- Average number of employees: 621
- Special features: Special needs unit, restricted housing unit, residential treatment unit, and diversionary treatment unit. SCI Benner Township is designated as a Mental health Stability Code D facility.
More about SCI Benner Township
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
The SCI Benner Township laundry plant employs approximately 82 inmate workers and is responsible for providing complete laundry services for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home and Department of Corrections facilities in the region.
Transportation Hub
SCI Benner Township operates the Centralized Transportation Hub for the Department of Corrections. All inmate transfers are coordinated through the Office of Population Management.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
- Academic Programs: Adult Basic Education/General Education Development/English Second Language
- Pathway to Success
- Money Smart
- Read To Your Children
- Post-Secondary Education/Correspondence Classes
- Victim Awareness
Vocational programs
- Custodial Maintenance
- Plumbing
- Electricity
- Business Education
- Barber Shop
- NCCER/CORE
- Flagger Force
- OSHA
- You and Your Green Environment
Inmate programs
- Family/Relationship/Self
- Sex Offender
- Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD)
- Offense Related
- Mental Health
- Superintendent:Bradley Booher
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Jennifer Rossman
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Nathan Goss
- Business Manager: Adam Beck
- Superintendent's Assistant: Francis Crouse
SCI Benner Township’s construction began in late 2010. The $200 million state-of-the-art facility was officially dedicated by Governor Tom Corbett on April 1, 2013. SCI Benner Township is a medium-security facility that houses adult male inmates.