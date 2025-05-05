Rules and Policies

Basic security measures are enforced for the protection and safety of all who enter the center and live in the BCC community. When an individual arrives at either a CCC or CCF, they will review the rules with BCC staff to make sure the rules are understood. The reentrant must also initial each rule and sign at the bottom as an acknowledgement.

General Overview of the Universal Set of Rules

Reentrants will not:

Possess or use any type of weapon

Engage in physically assaultive/destructive behavior

Threaten an employee or other person with bodily harm

Engage in any behavior that threatens the safety and security of the center

Sexually harass or sexually assault/abuse another person

Comply with the search of my person, vehicle and/or property

Interfere with drug interdiction efforts (urinalysis, breathalyzer, K9, etc.)

Possess actual or suspected alcohol, illegal drugs, unauthorized drugs, drug paraphernalia or mind altering synthetic substances

Engage in any sexual acts with others inside the center

Leave the center without authorization or fail to return from authorized absence

Use alcohol, illegal drugs or unauthorized drugs

Use abusive, obscene or inappropriate language directed to or about another person

Go to unauthorized locations and will return to the center when expected or directed

Smoke inside the center

Possess contraband or any other item not approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections inside the center

Reentrants agree to do the following:

Comply with all sections of the PA Crimes Code, vehicle code and local ordinances

Notify the center of any change in my employment status or schedule and show paychecks/pay statements to the center for verification of work

Complete assigned tasks, follow center rules/directions and comply with interventions/sanctions given by staff

Policies

Just as the Universal Set of Rules all reentrants must follow, there are official DOC BCC policies that affect each individual as well: