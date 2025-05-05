Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Pennsylvania Correctional Industries

    Pennsylvania Correctional Industries (PCI) employs incarcerated men and women to produce a variety of items that are available for sale to non-profit organizations and government entities. 

    Order from PCI
    An inmate welds metal

    PCI jobs provide inmates with basic work skills and ethic. It is self-sustaining through the sale of PCI products and services, and receives no money from the General Fund — which saves public tax dollars.

    Please browse our site to learn about the many products and services we offer to eligible customers.

    ​Eligible Customers

    By law, Pennsylvania Correctional Industries may only sell to:

    • Commonwealth agencies
    • Political subdivisions of the Commonwealth, state, municipal or county authority created by or under the laws of the Commonwealth
    • State institutions, educational or charitable institutions receiving aid from the Commonwealth
    • Any entity that is part of the federal government
    • Other states, political subdivisions or authority thereof
    • Any institution receiving aid from the federal government
    • Any holder of a current PA tax exempt number

    Calendar

    Each year, Pennsylvania Correctional Industries produces a printable calendar that highlights the pay days and holidays for Commonwealth employees.

    Download a printable version of the 2026 calendar

    Locations

    A map of Pennsylvania Correctional Industries locations. For full details, see the table below.
    Pennsylvania Correctional Industries Locations
    FacilityShopNumber of Inmate Employees
    AlbionCommissary Distribution Center92
    Benner TownshipLaundry84
    Cambridge SpringsOptical Lab18
    DallasGarments, Mattress, Emroidery76
    FayetteLicense Plates and Metal Products130
    ForestSnow Plow and Vehicle Refurbishing45
    FrackvilleLaundry55
    GreeneGarments49
    HoutzdaleCommissary Distribution Center92
    HuntingdonGarments, Silk Screening, Signs, Printing, Soap and Detergent213
    MahanoyCommissary Distribution and TV Assembly94
    MercerGarments50
    MuncyGarments46
    PhoenixGarment, Hosiery, Shoe and Underwear153
    RockviewWood Furniture and Products, Wood Refinishing and Chairs67
    SomersetLaundry94
    WaymartGarments and Personal Care Kits130

     