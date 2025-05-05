PCI jobs provide inmates with basic work skills and ethic. It is self-sustaining through the sale of PCI products and services, and receives no money from the General Fund — which saves public tax dollars.
Please browse our site to learn about the many products and services we offer to eligible customers.
Eligible Customers
By law, Pennsylvania Correctional Industries may only sell to:
- Commonwealth agencies
- Political subdivisions of the Commonwealth, state, municipal or county authority created by or under the laws of the Commonwealth
- State institutions, educational or charitable institutions receiving aid from the Commonwealth
- Any entity that is part of the federal government
- Other states, political subdivisions or authority thereof
- Any institution receiving aid from the federal government
- Any holder of a current PA tax exempt number
Calendar
Each year, Pennsylvania Correctional Industries produces a printable calendar that highlights the pay days and holidays for Commonwealth employees.
Download a printable version of the 2026 calendar
Locations
|Facility
|Shop
|Number of Inmate Employees
|Albion
|Commissary Distribution Center
|92
|Benner Township
|Laundry
|84
|Cambridge Springs
|Optical Lab
|18
|Dallas
|Garments, Mattress, Emroidery
|76
|Fayette
|License Plates and Metal Products
|130
|Forest
|Snow Plow and Vehicle Refurbishing
|45
|Frackville
|Laundry
|55
|Greene
|Garments
|49
|Houtzdale
|Commissary Distribution Center
|92
|Huntingdon
|Garments, Silk Screening, Signs, Printing, Soap and Detergent
|213
|Mahanoy
|Commissary Distribution and TV Assembly
|94
|Mercer
|Garments
|50
|Muncy
|Garments
|46
|Phoenix
|Garment, Hosiery, Shoe and Underwear
|153
|Rockview
|Wood Furniture and Products, Wood Refinishing and Chairs
|67
|Somerset
|Laundry
|94
|Waymart
|Garments and Personal Care Kits
|130