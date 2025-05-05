PCI jobs provide inmates with basic work skills and ethic. It is self-sustaining through the sale of PCI products and services, and receives no money from the General Fund — which saves public tax dollars.

Please browse our site to learn about the many products and services we offer to eligible customers.

​Eligible Customers

By law, Pennsylvania Correctional Industries may only sell to:

Commonwealth agencies

Political subdivisions of the Commonwealth, state, municipal or county authority created by or under the laws of the Commonwealth

State institutions, educational or charitable institutions receiving aid from the Commonwealth

Any entity that is part of the federal government

Other states, political subdivisions or authority thereof

Any institution receiving aid from the federal government

Any holder of a current PA tax exempt number

Calendar

Each year, Pennsylvania Correctional Industries produces a printable calendar that highlights the pay days and holidays for Commonwealth employees.

Download a printable version of the 2026 calendar