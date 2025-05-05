Offices and Bureaus

​This division is responsible for developing and implementing security policies/procedures for emergency preparedness; conducting staffing surveys for all facilities; Special Response Teams (Hostage Rescue Teams, Hostage Negotiations Teams, Corrections Emergency Response Teams and Corrections Rifle Specialist Teams); Critical Incident Management; and coordinating and monitoring external and internal inspections. This division also serves as a resource for all statewide facility security offices.





Facility Security Division

Develops, monitors, assesses, coordinates, and revises the security procedures used for maintaining the secure, safe, and orderly operations of the facilities; conducts staffing surveys, vulnerability analyses, security assessments, and operations audits; coordinates capital case and high risk inmate transports; evaluates new products and technologies; provides technical assistance related to Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, communication systems, and personal alarms; coordinates distribution of protective vests and defensive weapons; and serves as a statewide resource.

Special Operations Division

Manages the training and operations of the special response teams including CERT, CRST, HNT, HRT, and FAST.

