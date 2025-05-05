Contact BCC

Skip to agency navigation
    Address and phone contact information for the Community Corrections Centers and Community Contract Facilities under the Bureau of Community Corrections’ direction is provided below.

    BCC Region 1 Counties: Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Montgomery and Philadelphia

    BCC Region 2 Counties: Adam, Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York.

    BCC Region 3 Counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren, Washington and Westmoreland.

    Community Corrections Centers

    CCC #2 (Philadelphia County)
    407 North 8th Street | Philadelphia, PA 19123-3907
    Phone: 215.560.3041

    Scranton CCC (Lackawanna County)
    240 Adams Avenue | Scranton, PA 18503-1602
    Phone: 570.963.4215 

    Community Contract Facilities

    Create House (Lehigh County)
    1920 E. Market Street | Bethlehem, PA 18017
    Phone: 610.694.0700

    Gaudenzia DRC (Philadelphia County)
    3200 Henry Avenue | Philadelphia, PA 19129-1137
    Phone: 215.991.9700 

    Gaudenzia Philly House (Philadelphia County)
    2100 West Venango Street | Philadelphia, PA 19140-3937
    Phone: 215.228.0644 

    GEO Chester (Delaware County)
    201 East 12th Street | Chester, PA 19013-5691
    Phone: 610.872.0511  

    GEO Scranton (Lackawanna County)
    539 Linden Street | Scranton, PA 18503-1605
    Phone: 570.341.8115 

    Kintock Erie (Philadelphia County)
    301 East Erie Avenue | Philadelphia, PA 19134-1012
    Phone: 215.291.7600 

    Self Help (Philadelphia County)
    2600 Southampton Road | Philadelphia, PA 19116-1527
    Phone: 215.667.7778 

    Community Corrections Centers

    Harrisburg CCC (Dauphin County)
    27 North Cameron Street | Harrisburg, PA 17101-2408
    Phone: 717.787.4427 

    York CCC (York County)

    317 West Market Street | York, PA 17401-0119
    Phone: 717.771.4541 

    Community Contract Facilities

    Bethesda House (Lycoming County)
    616 West Edwin Street | Williamsport, PA 17701
    Phone: 272.202.3430

    Create House Lancaster (Lancaster County)

    26 Green Street | Lancaster, PA 17602
    Phone: 717.397.8633

    Firetree Capitol Pavilion (Dauphin County)
    2012 North 4th Street | Harrisburg, PA 17102-1538
    Phone: 717.236.0132 

    Firetree Conewago Pottsville (Schuylkill County)
    202-204 South Centre Street | Pottsville, PA 17901-3501
    Phone: 570.628.5835 

    Firetree Conewago Hummelstown (Dauphin County)
    424 Nye Road | Hummelstown, PA 17036
    Phone: 717.533.0428

    GEO ADAPPT (Berks County)
    417-419 Walnut Street | Reading, PA 19601-3905
    Phone: 610.478.8800 

    Keystone (Dauphin County)
    7201 Allentown Boulevard | Harrisburg, PA 17112-3605
    Phone: 717.651.0340 

    Transitional Living Center (Lycoming County)
    900 West 3rd Street | Williamsport, PA 17701-5807
    Phone: 570.326.7220

    Community Corrections Centers

    Erie CCC (Erie County)
    137 West 2nd Street | Erie, PA 16507
    Phone: 814.456.9112 

    Johnstown CCC (Cambria County)
    301 Washington Street | Johnstown, PA 15901
    Phone: 814.533.2416 

    Pittsburgh CCC (Allegheny County)
    535 South Aiken Avenue | Pittsburgh, PA 15232
    Phone: 412.681.5204 

    Community Contract Facilities

    CTC Braddock (Allegheny County)
    426 George Street | Braddock, PA 15104-1606
    Phone: 412.351.3548 

    CTC Erie (Erie County)
    1928 Wager Road | Erie, PA 16509-4057
    Phone: 814.825.0373 

    Renewal #1 (Allegheny County)
    339 Boulevard of the Allies | Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1907
    Phone: 412.697.1615 

    Renewal #2 (Allegheny County)
    704 2nd Avenue | Pittsburgh, PA 15219-2012
    Phone: 412.697.0110 

    Tomorrow's Hope (Clearfield County)
    6260 Heverly Boulevard | Coalport, PA 16627-0395
    Phone: 814.672.5485 