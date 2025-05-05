Contact BCC

BCC Region 1 Counties: Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Montgomery and Philadelphia
BCC Region 2 Counties: Adam, Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York.
BCC Region 3 Counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren, Washington and Westmoreland.
Community Corrections Centers
CCC #2 (Philadelphia County)
407 North 8th Street | Philadelphia, PA 19123-3907
Phone: 215.560.3041
Scranton CCC (Lackawanna County)
240 Adams Avenue | Scranton, PA 18503-1602
Phone: 570.963.4215
Community Contract Facilities
Create House (Lehigh County)
1920 E. Market Street | Bethlehem, PA 18017
Phone: 610.694.0700
Gaudenzia DRC (Philadelphia County)
3200 Henry Avenue | Philadelphia, PA 19129-1137
Phone: 215.991.9700
Gaudenzia Philly House (Philadelphia County)
2100 West Venango Street | Philadelphia, PA 19140-3937
Phone: 215.228.0644
GEO Chester (Delaware County)
201 East 12th Street | Chester, PA 19013-5691
Phone: 610.872.0511
GEO Scranton (Lackawanna County)
539 Linden Street | Scranton, PA 18503-1605
Phone: 570.341.8115
Kintock Erie (Philadelphia County)
301 East Erie Avenue | Philadelphia, PA 19134-1012
Phone: 215.291.7600
Self Help (Philadelphia County)
2600 Southampton Road | Philadelphia, PA 19116-1527
Phone: 215.667.7778
Community Corrections Centers
Harrisburg CCC (Dauphin County)
27 North Cameron Street | Harrisburg, PA 17101-2408
Phone: 717.787.4427
York CCC (York County)
317 West Market Street | York, PA 17401-0119
Phone: 717.771.4541
Community Contract Facilities
Bethesda House (Lycoming County)
616 West Edwin Street | Williamsport, PA 17701
Phone: 272.202.3430
Create House Lancaster (Lancaster County)
26 Green Street | Lancaster, PA 17602
Phone: 717.397.8633
Firetree Capitol Pavilion (Dauphin County)
2012 North 4th Street | Harrisburg, PA 17102-1538
Phone: 717.236.0132
Firetree Conewago Pottsville (Schuylkill County)
202-204 South Centre Street | Pottsville, PA 17901-3501
Phone: 570.628.5835
Firetree Conewago Hummelstown (Dauphin County)
424 Nye Road | Hummelstown, PA 17036
Phone: 717.533.0428
GEO ADAPPT (Berks County)
417-419 Walnut Street | Reading, PA 19601-3905
Phone: 610.478.8800
Keystone (Dauphin County)
7201 Allentown Boulevard | Harrisburg, PA 17112-3605
Phone: 717.651.0340
Transitional Living Center (Lycoming County)
900 West 3rd Street | Williamsport, PA 17701-5807
Phone: 570.326.7220
Community Corrections Centers
Erie CCC (Erie County)
137 West 2nd Street | Erie, PA 16507
Phone: 814.456.9112
Johnstown CCC (Cambria County)
301 Washington Street | Johnstown, PA 15901
Phone: 814.533.2416
Pittsburgh CCC (Allegheny County)
535 South Aiken Avenue | Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Phone: 412.681.5204
Community Contract Facilities
CTC Braddock (Allegheny County)
426 George Street | Braddock, PA 15104-1606
Phone: 412.351.3548
CTC Erie (Erie County)
1928 Wager Road | Erie, PA 16509-4057
Phone: 814.825.0373
Renewal #1 (Allegheny County)
339 Boulevard of the Allies | Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1907
Phone: 412.697.1615
Renewal #2 (Allegheny County)
704 2nd Avenue | Pittsburgh, PA 15219-2012
Phone: 412.697.0110
Tomorrow's Hope (Clearfield County)
6260 Heverly Boulevard | Coalport, PA 16627-0395
Phone: 814.672.5485