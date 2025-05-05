SCI Muncy Visiting Room Dress Code

The State Correctional Institution at Muncy is a medium/maximum security facility for adult female offenders. It is located in the borough of Muncy, Lycoming County, approximately 18 miles east of Williamsport. Originally established in 1913 as an Industrial Home for Women administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, it was incorporated into the Bureau of Corrections as the State Institution at Muncy in 1953.



Facility Information

Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 30

Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 763

Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 75 (not including state owned housing)

Number of Housing Units: 16

Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.

Special Features: Behavior Management Unit, Restricted Housing Unit, Diversionary Treatment Unit, Young Adult Offenders/Youthful Offender Unit, Mental Health Unit, Intermediate Treatment Unit, Residential Treatment Unit, Secured Residential Treatment Unit, Veterans Service Unit, Therapeutic Community Unit

Approximate Number of Full-Time Employees: 556

Inmate Information

Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population

PA Correctional Industries: PCI operates a Garment Shop at SCI Muncy, which employs approximately 43 inmates. The PCI workers make uniforms for inmates, officers and other DOC employees.

Community Work Program: The SCI Muncy CWP crew completes projects at local community centers, churches and cemeteries, including painting, power washing and lawn care.

Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic Education

Adult Basic Education (ABE)

General Education Development (GED)

Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD)

Special Education

College course work offered through Bloomsburg University and Bucknell University

Vocational Programs

Automotive

Business Education

Machine Shop

Restaurant Trades

Flagging Certification

Fiber Optics

Cosmetology

Inmate Programs