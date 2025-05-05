Skip to agency navigation
    The State Correctional Institution at Muncy is a medium/maximum security facility for adult female offenders. It is located in the borough of Muncy, Lycoming County, approximately 18 miles east of Williamsport. Originally established in 1913 as an Industrial Home for Women administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, it was incorporated into the Bureau of Corrections as the State Institution at Muncy in 1953.

    Facility Information

    Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 30

    Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 763

    Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 75 (not including state owned housing)

    Number of Housing Units: 16

    Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.

    Special Features: Behavior Management Unit, Restricted Housing Unit, Diversionary Treatment Unit, Young Adult Offenders/Youthful Offender Unit, Mental Health Unit, Intermediate Treatment Unit, Residential Treatment Unit, Secured Residential Treatment Unit, Veterans Service Unit, Therapeutic Community Unit

    Approximate Number of Full-Time Employees: 556

    Inmate Information

    Inmate Population

    PA Correctional Industries: PCI operates a Garment Shop at SCI Muncy, which employs approximately 43 inmates. The PCI workers make uniforms for inmates, officers and other DOC employees.

    Community Work Program: The SCI Muncy CWP crew completes projects at local community centers, churches and cemeteries, including painting, power washing and lawn care.

    Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic Education

    • Adult Basic Education (ABE)
    • General Education Development (GED)
    • Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD)
    • Special Education
    • College course work offered through Bloomsburg University and Bucknell University

    Vocational Programs

    • Automotive
    • Business Education
    • Machine Shop
    • Restaurant Trades
    • Flagging Certification
    • Fiber Optics
    • Cosmetology

    Inmate Programs

    • Victim Awareness Education
    • Vocation Assessment
    • Pathway to Success
    • Money Smart
    • Penn State/Muncy Tutor Program
    • Moving On
    • Living Safety Without Violence
    • Long term Offenders
    • Back on Track Inside
    • Impact of Crime
    • Reentry
    • Health and Wellness
    • Technical Parole Violator
    • Alcohol and Other Drug
    • Parenting

     

    Facility Address

    6454 Route 405
    Muncy, PA 17756
    (570) 546-3171

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number
    Institution
    PO Box 33028
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Facility Mail Address

    P.O. Box 180
    Route 405
    Muncy, PA 17756

    Send Mail to an Inmate

    Send Email to an Inmate

    Leadership

    Superintendent: Wendy Nicholas

    Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: William Frantz

    Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Nicole McKee

    Business Manager: Cynthia Troup

    Superintendent's Assistant: Mary Bournonville