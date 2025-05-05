SCI Muncy Visiting Room Dress Code
The State Correctional Institution at Muncy is a medium/maximum security facility for adult female offenders. It is located in the borough of Muncy, Lycoming County, approximately 18 miles east of Williamsport. Originally established in 1913 as an Industrial Home for Women administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, it was incorporated into the Bureau of Corrections as the State Institution at Muncy in 1953.
Facility Information
Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 30
Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 763
Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 75 (not including state owned housing)
Number of Housing Units: 16
Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.
Special Features: Behavior Management Unit, Restricted Housing Unit, Diversionary Treatment Unit, Young Adult Offenders/Youthful Offender Unit, Mental Health Unit, Intermediate Treatment Unit, Residential Treatment Unit, Secured Residential Treatment Unit, Veterans Service Unit, Therapeutic Community Unit
Approximate Number of Full-Time Employees: 556
Inmate Information
Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population
PA Correctional Industries: PCI operates a Garment Shop at SCI Muncy, which employs approximately 43 inmates. The PCI workers make uniforms for inmates, officers and other DOC employees.
Community Work Program: The SCI Muncy CWP crew completes projects at local community centers, churches and cemeteries, including painting, power washing and lawn care.
Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic Education
- Adult Basic Education (ABE)
- General Education Development (GED)
- Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD)
- Special Education
- College course work offered through Bloomsburg University and Bucknell University
Vocational Programs
- Automotive
- Business Education
- Machine Shop
- Restaurant Trades
- Flagging Certification
- Fiber Optics
- Cosmetology
Inmate Programs
- Victim Awareness Education
- Vocation Assessment
- Pathway to Success
- Money Smart
- Penn State/Muncy Tutor Program
- Moving On
- Living Safety Without Violence
- Long term Offenders
- Back on Track Inside
- Impact of Crime
- Reentry
- Health and Wellness
- Technical Parole Violator
- Alcohol and Other Drug
- Parenting
Facility Address
6454 Route 405
Muncy, PA 17756
(570) 546-3171
Inmate Mail Address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility Mail Address
P.O. Box 180
Route 405
Muncy, PA 17756
Send Mail to an Inmate
Send Email to an Inmate
Leadership
Superintendent: Wendy Nicholas
Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: William Frantz
Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Nicole McKee
Business Manager: Cynthia Troup
Superintendent's Assistant: Mary Bournonville