Dr. Laurel R. Harry

Secretary of Corrections

Dr. Laurel R. Harry was named Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) by Governor Josh Shapiro in January 2023 and was unanimously confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate on June 22, 2023.



Dr. Harry began her career in 1999 as a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Specialist II at SCI Waynesburg. She worked her way through the ranks as a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Specialist Supervisor, Unit Manager, Corrections Classification and Program Manager, Staff Assistant to the Central Region Deputy Secretary, Deputy Superintendent, and Superintendent of SCI Camp Hill for ten years. Most recently, she served as Acting Western Region Deputy Secretary.

In addition to serving at six state correctional institutions across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Dr. Harry was a member of the Western Region Hostage Negotiation Team for six years and graduated from the Criminal Justice Executive Leadership Program in 2008 and the Leadership Development Institute in 2010. She was also recognized by the PA Prison Wardens Association as the 2019 Warden of the Year.

Dr. Harry earned her doctorate in criminal justice at California University of Pennsylvania, and her master’s degree in counseling and bachelor’s degree in psychology at West Virginia University.