The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections does not have jurisdiction over the county probation and parole offices. The only exceptions are Mercer and Venango counties. They are overseen by the Mercer District Parole Office.
County probation and parole are under the Pennsylvania Commission for Crime and Delinquency.
The table below lists contact information for each county’s probation office.
|County
|Address
|Phone
|Fax
|Adams
|Adams County Human Services Building
525 Boyds School Road, Suite 500
Gettysburg, PA 17325
|717-337-9803
|717-334-1613
|Allegheny
|564 Forbes Avenue
Manor Building, Suite 1212
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
|412-350-2320
|412-350-6025
|Armstrong
|500 East Market Street
Courthouse - Room 303
Kittanning, PA 16201
|724-548-3491
|724-548-3460
|Beaver
|Beaver County Courthouse
810 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
|724-773-8600
|724-728-0280
|Bedford
|Bedford County Courthouse
200 South Juliana Street
Bedford, PA 15522
|814-623-4830
|814-623-0851
|Berks
|Berks County Adult Probation and Parole
Berks County Services Center - 7th Floor
633 Court Street
Reading, PA 19601
|610-478-3400
|610-478-3451
|Blair
|423 Allegheny Street
Suite 330
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648-2022
|814-693-3190
|814-695-0483
|Bradford
|301 Main Street
Towanda, PA 18848
|570-265-1706
|570-265-1730
|Bucks
|Bucks County Courthouse - 2nd Floor
30 East Court Street
Doylestown, PA 18901
|215-348-6634
|267-885-1316
|Butler
|124 West Diamond Street - 2nd Floor
Butler, PA 16003-1208
|724-284-5259
|724-284-5480
|Cambria
|401 Candlelight Drive
Suite 250
Ebensburg, PA 15931
|814-472-4410
|814-472-5005
|Cameron
|Cameron County Courthouse
20 East Fifth Street
Emporium, PA 15834
|
814-486-1559
|814-486-2279
|Carbon
|P.O. Box 26
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
|570-325-4226
|570-325-4250
|Centre
|Centre County Courthouse
Room 403
102 South Allegheny Street
Bellefonte, PA 16823
|814-355-6771
|
|Chester
|201 West Market Street
Suite 2100
P.O. Box 2746
West Chester, PA 19380
|610-344-6291
|610-344-6321
|Clarion
|22 North Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214
|814-226-6020
|814-226-6027
|Clearfield
|Clearfield County Courthouse
Suite 233
230 E. Market Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
|814-765-2641
|814-765-1003
|Clinton
|232 East Main Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
|570-893-4051
|
|Columbia
|Columbia County Courthouse
35 West Main Street
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
|570-389-5650
|
|Crawford
|Crawford County Courthouse
903 Diamond Park
Meadville, PA 16335
|814-333-7350
|814-336-3893
|Cumberland
|4 East Liberty Avenue
Carlisle, PA 17013
|717-240-6277
|717-240-6480
|Dauphin
|Adult Probation Division
917 Gibson Boulevard
Steelton, PA 17113
|717-780-6900
|717-558-1083
|Delaware
|Government Center
201 West Front Street
Media, PA 19063
|610-891-4591
|610-891-7294
|Elk
|Elk County Courthouse
240 Main Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
|814-776-5365
|814-776-5383
|Erie
|Erie County Courthouse - Room 306
140 West Sixth Street
Erie, PA 16501
|814-451-7068
|814-451-6300
|Fayette
|22 East Main Street
3rd Floor - Public Service Building
Uniontown, PA 15401
|724-430-1251
|724-430-1430
|Forest
|Forest County Courthouse
526 Elm Street
Tionesta, PA 16353
|814-755-3851
|814-755-7722
|Franklin
|440 Walker Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201-9798
|717-264-6613
|
|Fulton
|318 North 1st Street
McConnellsburg, PA 17233
|717-485-3192
|717-485-6867
|Greene
|19 South Washington Street - Suite 100
Waynesburg, PA 15370
|724-852-5250
|724-852-5344
|Huntingdon
|Huntingdon Courthouse Annex II
430 Penn Street
Huntingdon, PA 16652
|814-643-1177
|814-643-8190
|Indiana
|Indiana County Courthouse, Third Floor
825 Philadelphia Street
Indiana, PA 15701
|724-465-3820
|724-465-3831
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Courthouse - Room 304
200 Main Street
Brookville, PA 15825
|814-849-1682
|814-849-1669
|Juniata
|Juniata County Courthouse Annex
30 North Main Street
Mifflintown, PA 17059
|717-436-7716
|717-436-7719
|Lackawanna
|130 North Washington Avenue - Third Floor
Scranton, PA 18503
|570-963-6876
|570-963-6440
|Lancaster
|40 East King Street - Third Floor
Lancaster, PA 17603
|717-299-8181
|717-299-7887
|Lawrence
|Government Center
430 Court Street
New Castle, PA 16101-3593
|724-656-2173
|724-656-1989
|Lebanon
|508 Oak Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
|717-273-1557
|717-273-9378
|Lehigh
|Lehigh County Courthouse
455 West Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18101-1614
|610-782-3933
|610-871-2784
|Luzerne
|20 North Pennsylvania Boulevard
Penn Place, Suite 313
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
|570-825-1728
|570-822-7866
|Lycoming
|Lycoming County Courthouse
48 West Third Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
|570-327-2387
|570-327-2287
|McKean
|McKean County Courthouse
500 West Main Street
Smethport, PA 16749
|814-887-3305
|814-887-3340
|Mercer
|Mercer County Courthouse
Mercer, PA 16137
|
|
|Mifflin
|Mifflin County Courthouse
20 North Wayne Street
Lewistown, PA 17044
|717-248-3953
|717-248-4425
|Monroe
|Monroe County Courthouse
610 Monroe Street - Suite 221
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
|570-517-3095
|570-420-3707
|Montgomery
|100 Ross Road
King of Prussia, PA 19406
|610-992-7777
|610-992-7778
|Montour
|253 Mill Street
Danville, PA 17821
|570-271-3030
|570-271-3049
|Northampton
|Criminal Administration Building
105 South Union Street
Easton, PA 18042-7478
|610-559-6800
|610-559-6799
|Northumberland
|Northumberland County Courthouse
322 North Second Street, 4th Floor
Sunbury, PA 17801
|570-495-2323
|570-988-4957
|Perry
|Perry County Courthouse
P.O. Box 239
New Bloomfield, PA 17068-0239
|717-582-5125
|717-582-5190
|Philadelphia
|714 Market Street, 6th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19106
|215-683-1000
|
|Pike
|Pike County Courthouse -Suite 2
412 Broad Street
Milford, PA 18337
|570-296-7412
|
|Potter
|Gunzburger Building - Suite 229
1 North Main Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
|814-274-8791
|814-274-7062
|Schuylkill
|Schuylkill County Courthouse
300 N. 3rd Street
Pottsville, PA 17901-2528
|570-628-1299
|570-628-1009
|Snyder
|Snyder County Courthouse
9 West Market Street
Middleburg, PA 17842
|570-837-4251
|570-837-5481
|Somerset
|300 North Center Avenue
Suite 100
Somerset, PA 15501
|814-445-1600
|814-444-8962
|Sullivan
|245 Muncy Street - Suite 230
Laporte, PA 18626
|570-946-4285
|570-946-4260
|Susquehanna
|County Office Building
81 Public Avenue
Montrose, PA 18801
|570-278-4600
|570-278-3778
|Tioga
|Tioga County Courthouse
118 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
|570-724-9340
|570-724-2150
|Union
|Union County Courthouse
103 South Second Street
Lewisburg, PA 17837
|570-524-8741
|570-524-8745
|Venango
|1174 Elk Street
Courthouse Annex, 3rd Floor
Franklin, PA 16323
|814-432-9620
|814-432-3093
|Warren
|204 Fourth Avenue
Warren, PA 16365-8431
|814-728-3520
|
|Washington
|Family Court Center - Suite 413
29 West Cherry Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
|724-228-6860
|724-229-5912
|Wayne
|Wayne County Courthouse
925 Court Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
|570-253-5970
|570-251-8243
|Westmoreland
|2 North Main Street - Suite 303
Greensburg, PA 15601
|724-830-3700
|724-830-3449
|Wyoming
|1 Courthouse Square
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
|570-996-2251
|570-836-5345
|York
|York County Judicial Center - 2nd Floor
45 North George Street
York, PA 17401
|717-771-9602
|717-771-9846