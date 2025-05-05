Skip to agency navigation
    County Probation and Parole

    Contact information for each county.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections does not have jurisdiction over the county probation and parole offices. The only exceptions are Mercer and Venango counties. They are overseen by the Mercer District Parole Office.

    County probation and parole are under the Pennsylvania Commission for Crime and Delinquency.

    The table below lists contact information for each county’s probation office.

    County probation office information

    CountyAddressPhoneFax
    Adams
    		Adams County Human Services Building
    525 Boyds School Road, Suite 500
    Gettysburg, PA 17325
    		​717-337-9803
    		​717-334-1613
    Allegheny
    		​564 Forbes Avenue
    Manor Building, Suite 1212
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    		​412-350-2320
    		​412-350-6025
    Armstrong
    		​500 East Market Street
    Courthouse - Room 303
    Kittanning, PA  16201
    		​724-548-3491
    		​724-548-3460
    ​Beaver
    		​Beaver County Courthouse
    810 Third Street
    Beaver, PA  15009
    		​724-773-8600
    		​724-728-0280
    Bedford
    		​Bedford County Courthouse
    200 South Juliana Street
    Bedford, PA  15522
    		​814-623-4830
    		​814-623-0851
    ​Berks
    		​Berks County Adult Probation and Parole
    Berks County Services Center - 7th Floor
    633 Court Street
    Reading, PA 19601 
    		​610-478-3400
    		​610-478-3451
    ​Blair
    		​423 Allegheny Street
    Suite 330
    Hollidaysburg, PA  16648-2022
    		​814-693-3190
    		​814-695-0483
    ​Bradford
    		​301 Main Street
    Towanda, PA  18848
    		​570-265-1706
    		​570-265-1730
    Bucks
    		​Bucks County Courthouse - 2nd Floor
    30 East Court Street
    Doylestown, PA 18901
    		​215-348-6634
    		​267-885-1316
    Butler
    		​124 West Diamond Street - 2nd Floor
    Butler, PA 16003-1208
    		​724-284-5259
    		​724-284-5480
    ​Cambria
    		​401 Candlelight Drive
    Suite 250
    Ebensburg, PA 15931
    		​814-472-4410
    		​814-472-5005
    ​Cameron
    		​Cameron County Courthouse
    20 East Fifth Street
    Emporium, PA 15834

    814-486-1559
    		​814-486-2279
    Carbon
    		​P.O. Box 26
    Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
    		​570-325-4226
    		​570-325-4250
    ​Centre
    		​Centre County Courthouse
    Room 403
    102 South Allegheny Street
    Bellefonte, PA 16823
    		​814-355-6771

    ​Chester
    		​201 West Market Street
    Suite 2100
    P.O. Box 2746
    West Chester, PA 19380
    		​610-344-6291
    		​610-344-6321
    ​Clarion
    		​22 North Main Street
    Clarion, PA 16214
    		​814-226-6020
    		​814-226-6027
    ​Clearfield
    		​Clearfield County Courthouse
    Suite 233
    230 E. Market Street
    Clearfield, PA 16830
    		​814-765-2641
    		​814-765-1003
    ​Clinton
    		​232 East Main Street
    Lock Haven, PA 17745
    		​570-893-4051

    ​Columbia
    		​Columbia County Courthouse
    35 West Main Street
    Bloomsburg, PA 17815
    		​570-389-5650

    ​Crawford
    		​Crawford County Courthouse
    903 Diamond Park
    Meadville, PA 16335
    		​814-333-7350
    		​814-336-3893
    ​Cumberland
    		​4 East Liberty Avenue
    Carlisle, PA 17013
    		​717-240-6277
    		​717-240-6480
    ​Dauphin
    		​Adult Probation Division
    917 Gibson Boulevard
    Steelton, PA 17113
    		​717-780-6900
    		​717-558-1083
    ​Delaware
    		​Government Center
    201 West Front Street
    Media, PA 19063
    		​610-891-4591
    		​610-891-7294
    ​Elk
    		​Elk County Courthouse
    240 Main Street
    Ridgway, PA 15853
    		​814-776-5365
    		​814-776-5383
    ​Erie
    		​Erie County Courthouse - Room 306
    140 West Sixth Street
    Erie, PA 16501
    		​814-451-7068
    		​814-451-6300
    ​Fayette
    		​22 East Main Street
    3rd Floor - Public Service Building
    Uniontown, PA 15401
    		​724-430-1251
    		​724-430-1430
    ​Forest
    		​Forest County Courthouse
    526 Elm Street
    Tionesta, PA 16353
    		​814-755-3851
    		​814-755-7722
    ​Franklin
    		​440 Walker Road
    Chambersburg, PA 17201-9798
    		​717-264-6613

    ​Fulton
    		​318 North 1st Street
    McConnellsburg, PA 17233
    		​717-485-3192
    		​717-485-6867
    ​Greene
    		​19 South Washington Street - Suite 100
    Waynesburg, PA 15370
    		​724-852-5250
    		​724-852-5344
    ​Huntingdon
    		​Huntingdon Courthouse Annex II
    430 Penn Street
    Huntingdon, PA 16652
    		​814-643-1177
    		​814-643-8190
    Indiana
    		​Indiana County Courthouse, Third Floor
    825 Philadelphia Street
    Indiana, PA 15701
    		​724-465-3820
    		​724-465-3831
    Jefferson
    		​Jefferson County Courthouse - Room 304
    200 Main Street
    Brookville, PA 15825
    		​814-849-1682
    		​814-849-1669
    ​Juniata
    		​Juniata County Courthouse Annex
    30 North Main Street
    Mifflintown, PA 17059
    		​717-436-7716
    		​717-436-7719
    ​Lackawanna
    		​130 North Washington Avenue - Third Floor
    Scranton, PA 18503
    		​570-963-6876
    		​570-963-6440
    ​Lancaster
    		​40 East King Street - Third Floor
    Lancaster, PA 17603
    		​717-299-8181
    		​717-299-7887
    ​Lawrence
    		​Government Center
    430 Court Street
    New Castle, PA 16101-3593
    		​724-656-2173
    		​724-656-1989
    ​Lebanon
    		​508 Oak Street
    Lebanon, PA 17042
    		​717-273-1557
    		​717-273-9378
    ​Lehigh
    		​Lehigh County Courthouse
    455 West Hamilton Street
    Allentown, PA 18101-1614
    		610-782-3933​610-871-2784
    Luzerne
    		​20 North Pennsylvania Boulevard
    Penn Place, Suite 313
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
    		​570-825-1728
    		​570-822-7866
    ​Lycoming
    		​Lycoming County Courthouse
    48 West Third Street
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		​570-327-2387
    		​570-327-2287
    ​McKean
    		​McKean County Courthouse 
    500 West Main Street
    Smethport, PA 16749
    		​814-887-3305
    		​814-887-3340
    Mercer
    		​Mercer County Courthouse

    Mercer, PA 16137


    ​Mifflin
    		​Mifflin County Courthouse
    20 North Wayne Street
    Lewistown, PA 17044
    		​717-248-3953
    		​717-248-4425
    ​Monroe
    		​Monroe County Courthouse 
    610 Monroe Street - Suite 221
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360
    		​570-517-3095
    		​570-420-3707
    ​Montgomery
    		​100 Ross Road
    King of Prussia, PA 19406
    		​610-992-7777
    		​610-992-7778
    ​Montour
    		​253 Mill Street
    Danville, PA 17821
    		​570-271-3030
    		​570-271-3049
    Northampton
    		​Criminal Administration Building
    105 South Union Street
    Easton, PA 18042-7478
    		​610-559-6800
    		​610-559-6799
    ​Northumberland
    		​Northumberland County Courthouse
    322 North Second Street, 4th Floor
    Sunbury, PA 17801
    		​570-495-2323
    		​570-988-4957
    ​Perry
    		​Perry County Courthouse
    P.O. Box 239
    New Bloomfield, PA 17068-0239
    		​717-582-5125
    		​717-582-5190
    ​Philadelphia
    		​714 Market Street, 6th Floor
    Philadelphia, PA 19106
    		​215-683-1000

    ​Pike
    		​Pike County Courthouse -Suite 2
    412 Broad Street
    Milford, PA 18337
    		​570-296-7412

    ​Potter
    		​Gunzburger Building - Suite 229
    1 North Main Street
    Coudersport, PA 16915
    		​814-274-8791
    		​814-274-7062
    Schuylkill
    		​Schuylkill County Courthouse
    300 N. 3rd Street
    Pottsville, PA 17901-2528
    		​570-628-1299
    		​570-628-1009
    Snyder
    		​Snyder County Courthouse
    9 West Market Street
    Middleburg, PA 17842
    		​570-837-4251
    		​570-837-5481
    ​Somerset
    		​300 North Center Avenue
    Suite 100
    Somerset, PA 15501
    		​814-445-1600
    		​814-444-8962
    ​Sullivan
    		​245 Muncy Street - Suite 230
    Laporte, PA 18626
    		​570-946-4285
    		​570-946-4260
    Susquehanna
    		​County Office Building
    81 Public Avenue
    Montrose, PA 18801
    		​570-278-4600
    		​570-278-3778
    ​Tioga
    		​Tioga County Courthouse
    118 Main Street
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    		​570-724-9340
    		​570-724-2150
    ​Union
    		​Union County Courthouse
    103 South Second Street
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    		​570-524-8741
    		​570-524-8745
    Venango
    		​1174 Elk Street
    Courthouse Annex, 3rd Floor
    Franklin, PA 16323    		​814-432-9620
    		​814-432-3093
    ​Warren
    		​204 Fourth Avenue
    Warren, PA 16365-8431
    		​814-728-3520

    ​Washington
    		​Family Court Center - Suite 413
    29 West Cherry Avenue
    Washington, PA 15301
    		​724-228-6860
    		​724-229-5912
    ​Wayne
    		​Wayne County Courthouse
    925 Court Street
    Honesdale, PA 18431
    		​570-253-5970
    		​570-251-8243
    ​Westmoreland
    		​2 North Main Street - Suite 303
    Greensburg, PA 15601
    		​724-830-3700
    		​724-830-3449
    Wyoming
    		​1 Courthouse Square
    Tunkhannock, PA 18657
    		​570-996-2251
    		​570-836-5345
    York
    		​York County Judicial Center - 2nd Floor
    45 North George Street
    York, PA 17401
    		​717-771-9602
    		​717-771-9846