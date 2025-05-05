Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Find or Contact an Inmate

    Check out various resources for communicating with an incarcerated individual.

    Overview

    Locate an inmate or parolee

    Find an incarcerated or department-supervised individual in Pennsylvania. 

    Search

    Contact an inmate

    Keep in touch with inmates in Pennsylvania’s state prisons by phone, email, and mail.

    Get in touch

    Visit an inmate

    Schedule in-person and video visits with incarcerated individuals.

    Schedule a visit

    Send mail to an inmate

    Learn how to send letters, books, photos, and more to incarcerated individuals in Pennsylvania.

    Send mail

    Send money to an inmate

    Transfer money to a person incarcerated in a state prison.

    Send money