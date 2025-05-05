Skip to agency navigation
    SCI Frackville

    Learn more about State Correctional Institution (SCI) Frackville, a maximum-security institution for males in Pennsylvania.

    Visit an inmate
    Send money to an inmate
    SCI Frackville

    Contact

    Facility address

    1111 Altamont Boulevard 
    Frackville, PA  17931-2699 
    570-874-4516

    Inmate mail address

    Smart Communications/PADOC 
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number 
    Institution 
    PO Box 33028 
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Facility information

    • Current inmate population
    • Acres inside perimeter: 35
    • Acres outside perimeter: 174
    • Operational structures: 15
    • Housing units: 6
    • Average number of employees: 442
    • Special features: Behavioral management unit

    More about SCI Frackville

    PA Correctional Industries (PCI)

    The PCI laundry shop employs 60 inmates and six staff members. The shop picks up, sorts, washes, dries, folds, irons, and returns laundry for local Department of Corrections facilities and other government partners.

    Community Work Program (CWP)

    The SCI Frackville CWP crew performs various jobs in the community, including cleaning up parks and roadways and painting buildings.

    Reentry Service Office

    In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic education

    • Adult Basic Education
    • Pre-GED
    • GED
    • Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma

    Vocational programs

    • Custodial Maintenance
    • Building Trades
    • NCCER Construction Safety Orientation
    • OSHA 10-hour Safety Certification
    • Business Program
    • ICDL and NOCTI Certifications
    • Barber

    Inmate programs

    • Parenting
    • Reading to Your Children
    • Sex Offender
    • Pre-Vocational Skills Class
    • Back on Track Inside
    • Money Smart Program
    • Therapeutic Community
    • Parole Violator
    • Outpatient Therapy Group
    • Dual Diagnosis
    • AA/NA/SOS Support Meetings
    • Thinking for a Change
    • Act 143 Victim Awareness
    • Violence Prevention
    • Batterer’s Intervention
    • Mental Health (MH) Education
    • MH Management
    • MH Peer Support
    • MH Community Reentry Group
    • Dual Diagnosis Group
    • MH Support Group for Recent Psychiatric Commitment Returns

    • Superintendent: Kathy Brittain
    • Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Peter Damiter
    • Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Robert Reese
    • Business Manager: Amanda Cromyak
    • Superintendent's Assistant: Beth Lazusky