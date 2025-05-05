Contact
Facility address
1111 Altamont Boulevard
Frackville, PA 17931-2699
570-874-4516
Inmate mail address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 35
- Acres outside perimeter: 174
- Operational structures: 15
- Housing units: 6
- Average number of employees: 442
- Special features: Behavioral management unit
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
The PCI laundry shop employs 60 inmates and six staff members. The shop picks up, sorts, washes, dries, folds, irons, and returns laundry for local Department of Corrections facilities and other government partners.
Community Work Program (CWP)
The SCI Frackville CWP crew performs various jobs in the community, including cleaning up parks and roadways and painting buildings.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
- Adult Basic Education
- Pre-GED
- GED
- Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma
Vocational programs
- Custodial Maintenance
- Building Trades
- NCCER Construction Safety Orientation
- OSHA 10-hour Safety Certification
- Business Program
- ICDL and NOCTI Certifications
- Barber
Inmate programs
- Parenting
- Reading to Your Children
- Sex Offender
- Pre-Vocational Skills Class
- Back on Track Inside
- Money Smart Program
- Therapeutic Community
- Parole Violator
- Outpatient Therapy Group
- Dual Diagnosis
- AA/NA/SOS Support Meetings
- Thinking for a Change
- Act 143 Victim Awareness
- Violence Prevention
- Batterer’s Intervention
- Mental Health (MH) Education
- MH Management
- MH Peer Support
- MH Community Reentry Group
- Dual Diagnosis Group
- MH Support Group for Recent Psychiatric Commitment Returns
- Superintendent: Kathy Brittain
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Peter Damiter
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Robert Reese
- Business Manager: Amanda Cromyak
- Superintendent's Assistant: Beth Lazusky