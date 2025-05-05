Inmate Mail Rules and Guidelines

Mail provides an important link to family and friends for those who are incarcerated.

This page covers how to send:

For more information, read the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) policy on publications and inmate mail.

General incoming correspondence (including photos)

General correspondence includes letters, greeting cards, pictures, children's drawings, photos, and more. They must be sent to the DOC's third-party mail vendor Smart Communications at:

Smart Communications/PA DOC

Inmate Name/Inmate Number

State Correctional Institution

PO Box 33028

St. Petersburg, Florida 33733

All general incoming correspondence must:

Contain a full return address with first and last name of the sender

Include the full and correct inmate name and inmate number

Be printed on 8 ½ by 11 paper

Not be bound or open like a book

Smart Communications will open and scan mail and photos into an electronic document that will be printed by the facility mailroom. The mailroom will then deliver mail to the inmate.

Photos are limited to 25 per mailing. Photos can’t be returned. They can’t contain obscenity, explicit sexual material, or nudity. After 45 days, original photos will be securely destroyed.

Publications and photo books

Publications should be sent directly to the DOC’s Security Processing Center (SPC):

Inmate Name, Inmate Number

268 Bricker Road

Bellefonte, PA 16823-1667

The following materials are accepted:

​New and donated books

Calendars (including customized)

Photo books

Magazines

Book catalogues

Printed religious literature*

Donated library books (with approval from facility librarian)

Books for staff

Correspondence course materials

*Items from the Religious Articles Catalog must be ordered by inmates and shipped to the respective facility directly. Family members may not order religious items for inmates.

You may only send publications from original source vendors like publishers, bookstores, and online distributors. Do not send any publications directly.

Note that books and publications will be searched for contraband.

Photo books must:

Have a soft cover

Be limited to 25 pages (excluding cover)

Not exceed 8x11 inches

Comply with DOC’s content criteria

Originate from a third-party vendor

You may receive a tracking number from the shipping company you choose, such as the USPS, FedEx, or UPS. That tracking number will work on the shipper’s site until the package reaches the SPC. Once the item is delivered to the SPC, you can use our online tool to track your package until it reaches its final destination.

Official documents

These include personal IDs, papers, or credentials that are issued by a government entity or financial institution such as:

Checks

Passbooks

Birth certificates

Social Security cards

Driver's licenses

Personal identification cards

Alien registration card/green cards

Welfare cards

Medical cards

School diplomas

Official documents should be mailed directly to the inmate’s institution address using the format below.

Attn: Business Office – Inmate name/inmate number

Institution

Address Line #1

City, State Zip Code

Please note: Some facilities use a separate address for mail. Check the facility page for the address. If it has a separate mailing address, use that for all official and original documents.

Original transactional documentation

These are documents that the inmate needs to sign and return the original to the sender, such as transferring a vehicle title.

They must be mailed to an institution’s business office and identify the inmate by name and number. Use the following address format:

ATTN: Business Officer – Inmate Name/ Inmate Number

Address Line 1

Address Line 2

Please note: Some facilities use a separate address for mail. Check the facility page for the address. If it has a separate mailing address, use that for all official and original documents.

The business office will coordinate a time for the inmate to review, sign the documents, and pay the postage to have the document mailed out of the facility.

Inmates may not keep original documentation sent through this process.

Questions can be directed to a facility’s mailroom.

Legal mail

Legal mail, or privileged correspondence, is any mailing containing a DOC-issued attorney or court control number.

Any attorney, court, or non-attorney/court entity wishing to send privileged correspondence must fill out a control number request form.

Numbers will only be issued to attorneys who represent inmates or to verified court/court entities. Attorneys not representing inmates or other organizations that do not meet the criteria of a verified court/court entity can use Smart Communications for all correspondence.

All envelopes containing privileged correspondence must contain:

Full return address

Addressed as follows:

Inmate Name/Number

Institution

Institution Legal Mail Address

Attorney or court control number associated with the law office

Secondary authentication number/time code issued for that week (for attorneys only)

The attorney control number, court control number, other control number, and/or secondary authentication number should only appear on the outside front of the envelope.

Privileged correspondence may only contain documents that originated from the sending attorney/court. Third party original documentation is strictly prohibited in legal mail.

Failure to comply with these requirements may result in the rejection of the correspondence and revocation of the associated attorney control number.