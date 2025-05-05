Community Work Program (CWP)

The SCI Coal Township CWP completes a variety of projects, including landscaping, picking up litter, painting, and more.

Reentry Service Office

In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic education

Adult Basic Education

GED

Business Education

English as a Second Language

Learning Support

Vocational programs

Building Trades

Heating

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC)

Barber

Electrical and Electronics

Inmate programs