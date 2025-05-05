Skip to agency navigation
    SCI Coal Township

    Learn more about State Correctional Institution (SCI) Coal Township, a medium-security institution for males in Pennsylvania.

    SCI Coal Township

    Contact

    Facility address

    1 Kelley Drive 
    Coal Township, PA 17866-1020 
    570-644-7890

    Inmate mail address

    Smart Communications/PADOC 
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number 
    Institution 
    PO Box 33028 
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Facility information

    • Current inmate population
    • Acres inside perimeter: 43
    • Acres outside perimeter: 183
    • Operational structures: 34
    • Housing units: 10
    • Average number of employees: 568
    • Special features: One special needs unit/therapeutic community unit

    More about SCI Coal Township

    Community Work Program (CWP)

    The SCI Coal Township CWP completes a variety of projects, including landscaping, picking up litter, painting, and more.

    Reentry Service Office

    In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic education

    • Adult Basic Education
    • GED
    • Business Education
    • English as a Second Language
    • Learning Support

    Vocational programs

    • Building Trades
    • Heating
    • Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC)
    • Barber
    • Electrical and Electronics

    Inmate programs

    • Inside-Out Dads
    • Long Term Offenders
    • Sex Offender
    • Pre-Vocational Skills Class 
    • MoneySmart Program
    • Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD)
    • Therapeutic Community
    • Parole Violator
    • Outpatient Group
    • Dual Diagnosis
    • AA/NA/SOS Support Meetings
    • Thinking for a Change
    • Act 143 Victim Awareness
    • Violence Prevention Moderate Intensity
    • Violence Prevention High Intensity 
    • Batterer’s Intervention
    • Medication Compliance Group
    • Dual Diagnosis Group

    • Superintendent: Tom McGinley
    • Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Karen Merritt-Scully
    • Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Victor Mirarchi
    • Business Manager: Nancy Wilson
    • Superintendent's Assistant: Amy Wheary

    SCI Coal Township held its official dedication on April 26, 1993. The construction of SCI Coal Township was part of Governor Bob Casey's Operation Jump Start Program. This construction program was launched in 1990 to address the prison overcrowding problem, to create jobs, and to stimulate economic growth.