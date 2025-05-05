Contact the Parole Board
Contact the Parole Board for general questions on the parole process in Pennsylvania, Board Decisions, and to send a letter of support.
Contact the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons
The Board of Pardons reviews requests for clemency, aiming to offer second chances. The Board of Pardons ensures that those seeking clemency are treated fairly. The Board of Pardons reviews criminal cases in Pennsylvania to decide whether clemency should be recommended. The governor has the final say on whether clemency should be granted based on the Board’s recommendation.
Contact Department of Corrections
Contact the Department of Corrections with questions regarding field supervision, including home plans and supervision fees, information regarding State Correctional Institutions and reporting absconders.