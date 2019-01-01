Most Wanted Absconders
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

Pennsylvania Parole Board


Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Parole Absconders list. Individuals shown on these pages are not reporting as required by conditions of their parole. We are seeking information as to their whereabouts.

If you have seen or have information regarding any individual within your community who is listed as a parole absconder, please contact the board at 1.800.932.4857 or RA-CRabscondertips@pa.gov to report the information. You may also submit a tip from this website.

Any information provided will be held in strictest confidence.

This information is made available by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as a public service.



Recently Added Absconders


Absconder Picture: Timmy Shepler

Timmy Shepler

JEFFERSON COUNTY
Absconder Picture: Michael Morrison

Michael Morrison

VENANGO COUNTY
Absconder Picture: Michael Franklin

Michael Franklin

ALLEGHENY COUNTY
Absconder Picture: John Wissinger

John Wissinger

CAMBRIA COUNTY
Absconder Picture: Willie Terry

Willie Terry

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY
Absconder Picture: Justin Jenkins

Justin Jenkins

BLAIR COUNTY
Absconder Picture: Ian Fischi

Ian Fischi

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY
Absconder Picture: Michael Weand

Michael Weand

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Absconder Picture: Derrick Lindsay

Derrick Lindsay

DELAWARE COUNTY
Absconder Picture: Kenneth Johnson

Kenneth Johnson

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Report A Tip - Alternative Methods

Phone: 800.932.4857

Email: RA-CRabscondertips@pa.gov



