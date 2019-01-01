Most Wanted Absconders

Under no circumstances should anyone other than an authorized law enforcement official attempt to apprehend or confront one of these absconders.

Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Parole Absconders list. Individuals shown on these pages are not reporting as required by conditions of their parole. We are seeking information as to their whereabouts.

If you have seen or have information regarding any individual within your community who is listed as a parole absconder, please contact the board at 1.800.932.4857 or RA-CRabscondertips@pa.gov to report the information. You may also submit a tip from this website.

Any information provided will be held in strictest confidence.

This information is made available by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as a public service.