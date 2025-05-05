Contact Us

If you are concerned a loved one in a state prison may be considering suicide, please contact the prison immediately.
There are several ways to contact employees and inmates in a Pennsylvania prison. If you have an urgent matter, call the prison directly.
For general inquiries, contact the DOC Central Office.
1920 Technology Parkway
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Main phone: 717-728-2573
Central Office: ra-contactdoc@pa.gov
DOC secretary: ra-crpadocsecretary@pa.gov
When contacting the DOC about an inmate-related matter, include their name, number, and current facility. This will help us get a quicker response for you.
|Questions about
|Who to contact
|Inmates in county facilities
|Contact the county jail
|Inmate visitation system
|Email RA-CRDOCINMATEVSS@pa.gov
|Inmate mail
|Email RA-CRMAILPROCEDURES@pa.gov
|Attorney access
|For control numbers, email RA-CRatrnycntrlnum@pa.gov
For access, email RA-CRattorneyissues@pa.gov
|Employment
|For jobs, email statejobs@pa.gov
For employment verifications, email RA-CRDOCHR_VERIFYEMP@pa.gov
|Providing religious guidance, notifying inmate of a death or serious illness, donating religious material
|Contact the Chaplain’s Office at the respective prison
|Volunteering
|Contact the volunteer coordinator at the facility