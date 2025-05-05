Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Contact Us

    Learn how to get in touch with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC).

    Submit a contact form
    A woman talks on her phone

    If you are concerned a loved one in a state prison may be considering suicide, please contact the prison immediately.

    There are several ways to contact employees and inmates in a Pennsylvania prison. If you have an urgent matter, call the prison directly. 

    For general inquiries, contact the DOC Central Office.

    1920 Technology Parkway
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050  
    Main phone: 717-728-2573  
    Central Office: ra-contactdoc@pa.gov  
    DOC secretary: ra-crpadocsecretary@pa.gov

    When contacting the DOC about an inmate-related matter, include their name, number, and current facility. This will help us get a quicker response for you. 

    Questions aboutWho to contact
    Inmates in county facilitiesContact the county jail
    Inmate visitation systemEmail RA-CRDOCINMATEVSS@pa.gov
    Inmate mailEmail RA-CRMAILPROCEDURES@pa.gov
    Attorney accessFor control numbers, email RA-CRatrnycntrlnum@pa.gov  
    For access, email RA-CRattorneyissues@pa.gov
    EmploymentFor jobs, email statejobs@pa.gov 
    For employment verifications, email RA-CRDOCHR_VERIFYEMP@pa.gov
    Providing religious guidance, notifying inmate of a death or serious illness, donating religious materialContact the Chaplain’s Office at the respective prison
    VolunteeringContact the volunteer coordinator at the facility