Contact Us

If you are concerned a loved one in a state prison may be considering suicide, please contact the prison immediately.

There are several ways to contact employees and inmates in a Pennsylvania prison. If you have an urgent matter, call the prison directly.

For general inquiries, contact the DOC Central Office.

1920 Technology Parkway

Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Main phone: 717-728-2573

Central Office: ra-contactdoc@pa.gov

DOC secretary: ra-crpadocsecretary@pa.gov

When contacting the DOC about an inmate-related matter, include their name, number, and current facility. This will help us get a quicker response for you.