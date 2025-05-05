Tablets for Inmates

Inmates at state correctional facilities are permitted to purchase and use tablets while incarcerated.

They are available for purchase by the inmate through ViaPath Technologies. Friends and family members who have questions may contact ViaPath Technologies at 877-650-4249.

Tablets do not have Wi-Fi or any office suite. They cannot take photos. This specific tablet is approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC). It is loaded with DOC-approved applications.

Inmates are only able to:

Send and receive email with family and friends

Listen to more than 3 million available songs

Play 45 pre-approved games

Add funds to the inmate’s trust account through Lobby Kiosk

Read more than 8,500 eBooks

Tablets come equipped with a mortality timer. The timer requires the device to be synced to a kiosk in the prison for an update every 30 days. If they do not sync the tablet, it will lock.

Ordering a tablet

Tablets may only be ordered by an inmate through the DOC commissary system.

Family members and friends can send money to the inmate in order for them to purchase a tablet. A JPay account is required to do so.

View our commissary lists for the latest price.

Ordering link units

A link unit is the equivalent of a penny and can be used to purchase songs, send email messages, play games, and for any items approved by the DOC. They can be purchased through commissary orders.

Using tablets after release from DOC

After an inmate is released from prison, the tablet remains with the person.

Once the individual is home, they must send the tablet to ViaPath Technologies to have the mortality timer removed. This will ensure it does not lock.

ViaPath Technologies will also load the software for WiFi and camera functions.

Contact ViaPath Technologies for tablet support

The ViaPath Technologies friends and family customer service phone line is 877-650-4249