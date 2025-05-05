PCI operates a laundry, garment factory and shoe factory at SCI Phoenix. The laundry shop employs 50-70 incarcerated workers and is responsible for providing laundry services for SCI Phoenix, SCI Chester, Norristown State Hospital, Delaware Valley Veterans Center, and more. The garment factory employs approximately 140 workers and is comprised of a garment shop, an underwear shop, and a hosiery shop. The shoe factory employs 60 workers and produces and repairs men's boots and women's shoes.

Community Work Program (CWP)

The SCI Phoenix CWP conducts various projects in the community, including litter pick-up, park clean-up, and painting of local fire houses.

Reentry Service Office

In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic education

Adult Basic Education

Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma

Pre-Vocational

Post-Secondary Education/Correspondence Classes

Vocational programs

Custodial Maintenance

Plumbing

Electricity

Business Education

Barber Shop

Barber Management

International Computer Driving License

Restaurant Professions & Serve Safe

Warehouse Operations

Inmate programs