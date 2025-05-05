Contact
Facility address
1200 Mokychic Drive
Collegeville, PA 19426
610-409-7890
Inmate mail address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 164
- Acres outside perimeter: 1,488 (1.5-mile perimeter)
- Operational structures: 18 inside the perimeter, 3 outside the perimeter
- Housing units: 15
- Average number of employees: 1,108
- Special features: Secure residential treatment unit, residential treatment unit, therapeutic community, transitional housing unit, veterans service unit, special assessment unit, special observation unit and diversionary treatment unit
More about SCI Phoenix
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
PCI operates a laundry, garment factory and shoe factory at SCI Phoenix. The laundry shop employs 50-70 incarcerated workers and is responsible for providing laundry services for SCI Phoenix, SCI Chester, Norristown State Hospital, Delaware Valley Veterans Center, and more. The garment factory employs approximately 140 workers and is comprised of a garment shop, an underwear shop, and a hosiery shop. The shoe factory employs 60 workers and produces and repairs men's boots and women's shoes.
Community Work Program (CWP)
The SCI Phoenix CWP conducts various projects in the community, including litter pick-up, park clean-up, and painting of local fire houses.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
- Adult Basic Education
- Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma
- Pre-Vocational
- Post-Secondary Education/Correspondence Classes
Vocational programs
- Custodial Maintenance
- Plumbing
- Electricity
- Business Education
- Barber Shop
- Barber Management
- International Computer Driving License
- Restaurant Professions & Serve Safe
- Warehouse Operations
Inmate programs
- Alcohol Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) Support Meetings
- Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD)
- Batterers
- Dual Diagnosis
- Sex Offender
- Victim Awareness
- Violence Prevention
- Mental Health
- Money Smart
- Pathways to Success
- Pre-Vocational
- Superintendent: Joseph Terra
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Mandy Sipple
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Charles Hensley
- Deputy Superintendent for Internal Security: Harold Kertes
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Nathan Wynder
- Business Manager: Matthew Baillie
- Superintendent's Assistant: Kristina Owens and Gina Orlando
SCI Phoenix is a 3,830-bed facility on the property of the former SCI Graterford. This state-of-the-art facility replaced the aging SCI Graterford, which was built in 1929.
SCI Phoenix’s unique model is comprised of two prototypical correctional facilities featuring one shared administration/support building. Both east and west sides of SCI Phoenix have a program services building, PCI shops, commissary, property, and maintenance.
A formal dedication of SCI Phoenix was held June 1, 2018. The prison was put into operation on July 9, 2018. The transition of inmates from SCI Graterford to Phoenix took place from July 11 to July 15, 2018. SCI Graterford was closed on July 15, 2018.