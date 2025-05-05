Contact
Facility address
10745 Route 18
Albion, PA 16475-0001
814-756-5778
Inmate mail address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 56
- Acres outside perimeter: 290
- Operational structures: 25
- Housing units: 10
- Average number of employees: 605
- Special features: Serves as the regional training facility
More about SCI Albion
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
The Correctional Industries Commissary Distribution Center began operation in November 2010, and services seven assigned state prisons by providing bagged inmate commissary services. The Commissary Distribution Center processes, packs, and ships orders to their assigned prisons and employs more than 80 inmates.
Community Work Program (CWP)
The Community Work Program cleans up litter along the highway and assists with community projects.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
Thirty different academic areas of study, including GED and Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) classes.
Vocational programs
- Custodial Maintenance
- Warehouse/Material Handling
- Cosmetology
Inmate programs
- General Population Therapeutic Community
- Neurodevelopmental Residential Treatment Unit (NRTU)
- Residential Treatment Unit and Special Needs Unit
Voluntary Groups
- Inside-Out
- Seeking Safety
- Juvenile Lifers Group
- Impact of Crime
- Inside-Out Dads
- Felons R Fathers 2
- Mental Health Education
- Character Development
- SOP Support and Grief Share
Mandatory Programs
- Violence Prevention (High and Moderate Intensity)
- CBI-IPV
- Medlin Sex Offender Program
- Booster, Therapeutic Community, Outpatient SUD, Co-Occurring Outpatient
- Superintendent: John Sawtelle
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Kurt Suesser
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Paul Brocklehurst
- Business Manager: Melissa Newhart
- Superintendent's Assistant: Michele Tharp
SCI Albion was built by a cooperative effort between state and county governments. The Erie County Prison Authority built the prison on a fast-track basis to accommodate quick expansion of the system. This prison is one of five prototypical state prisons dedicated in 1993. SCI Albion was accredited by the American Correctional Association in 1996 and has successfully achieved reaccreditation every three years since that time.