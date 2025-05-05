Skip to agency navigation
    SCI Albion

    Learn more about State Correctional Institution (SCI) Albion, a medium-security institution for males in Pennsylvania.

    SCI Albion

    Contact

    Facility address

    10745 Route 18 
    Albion, PA  16475-0001 
    814-756-5778

    Inmate mail address

    Smart Communications/PADOC 
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number 
    Institution 
    PO Box 33028 
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Facility information

    • Current inmate population
    • Acres inside perimeter: 56
    • Acres outside perimeter: 290
    • Operational structures: 25
    • Housing units: 10
    • Average number of employees: 605
    • Special features: Serves as the regional training facility

    More about SCI Albion

    PA Correctional Industries (PCI)

    The Correctional Industries Commissary Distribution Center began operation in November 2010, and services seven assigned state prisons by providing bagged inmate commissary services. The Commissary Distribution Center processes, packs, and ships orders to their assigned prisons and employs more than 80 inmates.

    Community Work Program (CWP)

    The Community Work Program cleans up litter along the highway and assists with community projects.

    Reentry Service Office

    In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic education

    Thirty different academic areas of study, including GED and Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) classes.

    Vocational programs

    • Custodial Maintenance
    • Warehouse/Material Handling
    • Cosmetology

    Inmate programs

    • General Population Therapeutic Community
    • Neurodevelopmental Residential Treatment Unit (NRTU)
    • Residential Treatment Unit and Special Needs Unit

    Voluntary Groups

    • Inside-Out
    • Seeking Safety
    • Juvenile Lifers Group
    • Impact of Crime
    • Inside-Out Dads
    • Felons R Fathers 2
    • Mental Health Education
    • Character Development
    • SOP Support and Grief Share

    Mandatory Programs

    • Violence Prevention (High and Moderate Intensity)
    • CBI-IPV
    • Medlin Sex Offender Program
    • Booster, Therapeutic Community, Outpatient SUD, Co-Occurring Outpatient

    • Superintendent: John Sawtelle
    • Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Kurt Suesser
    • Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Paul Brocklehurst
    • Business Manager: Melissa Newhart
    • Superintendent's Assistant: Michele Tharp

    SCI Albion was built by a cooperative effort between state and county governments. The Erie County Prison Authority built the prison on a fast-track basis to accommodate quick expansion of the system. This prison is one of five prototypical state prisons dedicated in 1993. SCI Albion was accredited by the American Correctional Association in 1996 and has successfully achieved reaccreditation every three years since that time.