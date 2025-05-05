Contact
Facility address
286 Woodland Drive
Marienville, PA 16239
814-621-2110
Facility mail address
P.O. Box 307
286 Woodland Drive
Marienville, PA 16239
Inmate mail address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 45
- Acres outside perimeter: 68
- Operational structures: 28
- Housing units: 11
- Average number of employees: 684
- Special features: Special needs unit
More about SCI Forest
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
The PCI vehicle restoration plant repairs and maintains snow plows, rims, message boards, and other heavy equipment vehicles for state and county governments. It employs 43 inmates with potential to increase to 100.
Community Work Program (CWP)
The SCI Forest CWP crew assists local nonprofit organizations with mowing and painting. It also helps with a PennDOT Adopt-a-Highway litter cleanup.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
- GED
Vocational programs
- Custodial Maintenance and Repair
- Construction Building Trades
- Electricity
- Business Education
- Auto Technology
- Masonry
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training
- Welding
- ServSafe
Inmate programs
- Therapeutic Community
- Outpatient Therapy Group
- Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD)
- Act 143 Victim Awareness
- Sex Offender Program
- Long Term Offenders
- Thinking for a Change
- Violence Prevention
- Batterer’s Program
- Medication Education
- Hepatitis C Treatment Education
- Superintendent: Howard Sissem
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Ian Gustafson
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: John Blicha
- Business Manager: Melissa Peterson
- Superintendent's Assistant: Lisa Reeher
In 1998, the Department of Corrections was searching for a new correctional facility location. This caught the attention of Forest County Commissioners. At that time, the area was in need of economic improvement due to the shutdown of a major employer. The commissioners decided a state-run correctional facility would be a boost to the area. They began their quest to bring a DOC facility to Marienville.
Seven years later, SCI Forest became a reality. SCI Forest is a prototypical design similar to other state facilities in Pennsylvania. It features major security design upgrades, including a wagon wheel design of housing units. The first inmates arrived on Oct. 28, 2004.