The PCI vehicle restoration plant repairs and maintains snow plows, rims, message boards, and other heavy equipment vehicles for state and county governments. It employs 43 inmates with potential to increase to 100.

Community Work Program (CWP)

The SCI Forest CWP crew assists local nonprofit organizations with mowing and painting. It also helps with a PennDOT Adopt-a-Highway litter cleanup.

Reentry Service Office

In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic education

GED

Vocational programs

Custodial Maintenance and Repair

Construction Building Trades

Electricity

Business Education

Auto Technology

Masonry

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training

Welding

ServSafe

