Community Work Program (CWP)

The SCI Laurel Highlands CWP crew works around the community for government agencies and nonprofit organizations. The crew paints, cleans, landscapes, clears brush, pours concrete, cleans and details fire trucks, and picks up litter.

Reentry Service Office

In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic education

GED

Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma

Vocational programs

Business Education

Custodial Maintenance

Flaggers

OSHA

NCCER

Your Role in the Green Environment

Cosmetology

Inmate programs