Inmate Visitation Rules and Information

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) allows for both in-person and video visitation. Access the Inmate Visitation System or learn more about how to schedule or join a visit.
Review the following rules and guidelines to ensure your visit goes smoothly. Please contact your loved one’s facility with any questions or email Central Office at ra-crdocinmatevss@pa.gov.
The Inmate Visitation System uses Keystone Login to verify your identity. For step-by-step instructions on how to log in, you can review our detailed Visitor Guide.
General information
- Vehicles must be locked while on prison property. Windows must be rolled up/closed, and equipment such as ladders and toolboxes must be secured.
- All visitor vehicles are subject to search.
- Every visitor, regardless of age, is subject to search.
- All visitors must pass through a metal detector.
- There is no waiting area, so do not bring someone who cannot visit to wait for you at the facility. Anyone who is not visiting must exit the facility grounds.
- Any violation of visiting regulations may result in the suspension of visiting privileges.
Before visiting, please be sure you are on your loved one's visitor list. Facility staff cannot tell you if you are on the list.
To see a seriously ill or injured inmate, special visits can be arranged for people who are not on the approved list or who have traveled a great distance. Special visits must be arranged by the inmate and approved by the facility manager.
All visitors, regardless of age, must have proper identification to visit. One photo ID or two non-photo IDs are required for all visitors, including children and infants. Expired identification and photocopies of identification are not accepted.
Approved photo IDs:
- Driver's license or ID card issued by a state or outlying possession of the United States that contains a photograph or information such as name, date of birth, sex, height, eye color, and address
- ID card issued by a federal, state, or local government agency or entity that contains a photograph or information such as name, date of birth, sex, height, eye color, and address
- School ID, with photograph
- U.S. passport
- Certificate of U.S. Citizenship (INS Form N-560 or N-561)
- Certificate of Naturalization (INS Form N-550 or N-570)
- Alien Registration Receipt Card with photograph (INS Form I-151 or I-551)
- Temporary Resident Card (INS Form I-688)
- Any other form of identification that contains a photograph
Approved non-photo IDs (one must contain a physical description of the person):
- Voter registration card
- U.S. military card or draft record
- Vehicle registration
- U.S. Social Security card
- Certificate of Birth Abroad issued by the Department of State (Form FS-545 or Form DS-1350)
- Original or certified copy of a birth certificate issued by a state, county, municipal authority, or outlying possession of the United State bearing an official seal
- U.S. Citizen ID Card (INS Form I-197)
- ID Card for Use of Resident Citizen in the United States (INS Form I-179)
- School record or report card
- Clinic, doctor, immunization, or hospital record
- Daycare or nursery school report
- Learner's permit or temporary driver's license
- Native American tribal document
The following items are generally permitted in visiting rooms:
- Medication—Visitors who need medication must tell the visiting room officer and the lobby officer when they arrive. Visitors must provide their own medication.
- Orthopedic hardware—Visitors with orthopedic hardware must present a card from their attending doctor.
- Money—Contact your institution for specific guidelines and limits. All cash must be contained in a clear plastic bag or small clear change purse.
At most facilities, lockers are available to store items prohibited from visiting rooms. Some lockers may require a deposit.
- Cell phones and/or pagers—All devices must be secured inside your locked vehicle.
- Recording devices—Any device that has audio, video, or photography recording and/or cell phone capabilities. This includes, but is not limited to, eyeglasses, tie tacks, lapel pins, wrist watches, pens, etc.
- Illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, alcohol, and weapons—Any alcohol, drugs, and/or weapons found on you or in your vehicle will result in the visit being denied and possible referral to the Pennsylvania State Police.
- Medical marijuana—By statute, medical marijuana is not permitted.
- Tobacco products or electronic cigarettes.
- Gifts or money for inmate—Funds may only be added to their commissary account through JPay.
- Purses, briefcases, diaper bags, etc.
Visitors must dress appropriately and avoid clothing styles that are revealing or provocative. Underwire bras are discouraged. They may prevent the visitor from passing through the metal detector, which would cause the visit to be denied.
The following items are prohibited:
- Coats, jackets or other outer garments (excluding suit coats, sports jackets/blazers, or cardigan type sweaters)
- See-through clothing
- Clothing that exposes private body parts
- Shorts or mini-skirts
- Sleeveless shirts or tank tops
- Spaghetti strings or shirts that expose the shoulder or midriff
- Halter tops
- Spandex or leggings
- Hoods of any kind
- Bobby pins, safety pins, decorative pins, hair accessories, and/or jewelry that do not clear the metal detector
- Bathing suits
- Clothing that references obscene language, drugs, sex, or violence
- Bare feet
- Boxer shorts
- Clothing with rips, tears, or revealing holes
- Pajamas or lingerie
- Knapsacks, book bags, or backpacks
- Wallets
Facility staff will accommodate religious requirements related to face coverings.
- A female DOC staff member will identify the visitor.
- Removal of the face veil or other article of clothing will be done in private.
- The veil or clothing must be moved or removed to allow DOC staff an unobstructed view of the visitor's face. After the DOC staff member has viewed the visitor's face, the face veil or article of clothing may be returned to its original position.
- Before leaving the facility, the face veil must again be opened to confirm the visitor’s identity.
All minors must have the appropriate DC-313 or DC-313A visitor form signed by their parent/guardian and the inmate's counselor or unit manager. Incarcerated parents are not permitted to sign these forms. Children ages five and younger may be held by the inmate on his/her lap.
Please feed your baby before visiting. If you have a baby as a part of your visiting group, you may take these items into the visiting room:
- Up to three unopened, commercially prepared and vacuum-sealed containers of baby food per infant. All containers will be opened by the inspecting officers.
- Up to three clear plastic bottles of pre-mixed formula/white milk per infant.
- Up to three diapers per infant. Diapers must be loose so they can be inspected.
- Up to three pull-ups or training pants per infant.
- A reasonable number of wipes.
- Some prisons allow one each of the following: blanket, change of clothing, pacifier, teething ring, bib, empty sippy cup, and a baby spoon. Check with the appropriate prison for its local policy.
Those listed below may not visit a SCI without prior approval from DOC leadership:
- Former inmate of any correctional system
- Person currently under probation or parole supervision
- Current inmate in pre-release or state intermediate punishment (SIP) status
- Current or former DOC employee
- Current, active volunteer of the DOC
- Current or former contract employee
- Victim of the inmate
- Visitor who has had his/her visiting privileges suspended
- Visitor that has an active PFA against them
Per DOC Policy 819, verified community clergy may serve as religious/spiritual advisors for incarcerated individuals.
Clergy must be approved before the visit. Requests can be made either by incarcerated individuals or clergy.
Immediate family members may not serve as religious/spiritual advisors. Read DOC Policy 812 for more information on who may serve and how they are approved.
Contact the facility's chaplaincy program director with questions.