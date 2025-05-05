Inmate Visitation Rules and Information

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) allows for both in-person and video visitation. Access the Inmate Visitation System or learn more about how to schedule or join a visit.

Review the following rules and guidelines to ensure your visit goes smoothly. Please contact your loved one’s facility with any questions or email Central Office at ra-crdocinmatevss@pa.gov.

The Inmate Visitation System uses Keystone Login to verify your identity. For step-by-step instructions on how to log in, you can review our detailed Visitor Guide.

General information