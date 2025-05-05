Who We Are

Types of Residential Programs within BCC:



Group Home Facility

A group home facility provides residential placement for reentrants who require additional support and oversight until they transition to the community. Facility staff assist these reentrants with finances, social services, employment and housing.

Treatment Facilities

Alcohol and Other Drugs

A licensed in-patient treatment facility that provides programming to reentrants in a manner and timeframe consistent with accepted clinical standards within the AOD treatment community.

Dual Diagnosis

A licensed in-patient treatment facility that provides programming to reentrants in a manner and timeframe consistent with accepted clinical standards within the AOD treatment community and addresses specific needs of a reentrant diagnosed with a mental illness.

Mental Health

A facility that provides residential programming for individuals diagnosed with a mental illness.

In-Patient

In-patient AOD services involves the reentrant living at a facility for a period of time. The length of stay is dependent on the reentrants clinical needs and progress in treatment. They are immersed in intensive AOD treatment throughout the day which is provided via group and individual treatment sessions. They are under staff supervision 24 hours a day.

The purpose is to assist the reentrant in the development of a comprehensive recovery plan which includes relapse prevention. If a person’s use places them in danger of serious damage to physical health, a 24-hour intensive program is needed to understand the consequences and severity of their substance use disorder. In-patient is indicated when a reentrant is unable to maintain his recovery in a less intensive setting (out-patient). In-patient is also indicated when a reentrant cannot control their use when substances are available in their environment.

State Intermediate Punishment (SIP) Program

The State Intermediate Punishment (SIP) program is an alternative sentencing program provided by the DOC for reentrants with drug and/or alcohol related crimes. The goal of SIP is to combine incarceration with rehabilitative drug and alcohol treatment.

Veterans' Designated Facility

A group home facility that provides Veteran's Administration (VA) specific assistance to eligible reentrants. The facility provides the VA access to evaluate the reentrants for veteran-specific programming at a VA facility. Approved vets will be transferred to a VA designated facility as space is available.

Specialized Centers

Specialized centers provide enhanced community-based supervision and programming for individuals identified by the Parole Board due to their offense and/or criminal history. A 12-session violence prevention booster is the standardized curriculum offered. Reentrants may transition to their home plan upon successful completion of the program.