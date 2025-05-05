Contact
Facility address
50 Overlook Drive
La Belle, PA 15450
724-364-2200
Inmate mail address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 53
- Acres outside perimeter: 203
- Operational structures: 24
- Housing units: 11
- Average number of employees: 648
- Special features: GESA project, a $39 million upgrade for energy savings on water, electric, and gas.
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
The PCI license plate factory currently employs 60 inmate workers and produces aluminum license plates and special organizational plates for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The metal factory employs 37 inmate workers and produces metal products such as cabinets, shelves, security benches, and furniture used in prison cells. These products are sold to agencies such as the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and other state agencies. PCI at SCI Fayette also has an office staff that employs 11 inmate workers. Inmates work with the other shops on design, billing, and administrative support.
Community Work Program (CWP)
The CWP crew picks up litter, strips and waxes floors, cuts grass, replaces ceilings, and helps with other general maintenance.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
The education department at SCI Fayette offers a variety of academic, vocational, and elective programming. Classes are available to all inmates based on interest, need, qualifications, and availability. The education counselor holds new inmate orientation twice a week.
- Adult Basic Education
- GED
- Pre-GED
- Individual Cell Study Program
- Correspondence Courses
- ACSD
- Pathways to Success
Vocational programs
- Carpentry
- Cosmetology
- Custodial Maintenance and Repair
- Electricity
- Flagger
- OSHA
- Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Welding
Inmate programs
- Thinking for a Change
- CBI-Interpersonal Violence
- Violence Prevention
- TC
- SUD- OP
- BOTI
- TPV Personal Growth Group
- TPV Batterers’ Intervention
- TPV SUD
- TPV SOP
- Outpatient SUD
- SOP
- Seeking Safety
- Long-Term Offenders
- SUD- Co-Occurring
- Impact of Crime
- AA/NA/SMART
- Superintendent: Tina Walker
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Martin Switzer
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Michael Tkacs
- Business Manager: Tiffany Pauley
- Superintendent's Assistant: Danielle Burkholder
SCI Fayette opened as the Commonwealth’s 26th correctional facility in August 2003. The General Assembly voted in 1997 to authorize construction of a new facility and ground was broken March 30, 2000. The first inmates arrived in August 2003. SCI Fayette was accredited by the American Correctional Association in 2006 and has successfully achieved reaccreditation every three years since that time.