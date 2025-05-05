The PCI license plate factory currently employs 60 inmate workers and produces aluminum license plates and special organizational plates for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The metal factory employs 37 inmate workers and produces metal products such as cabinets, shelves, security benches, and furniture used in prison cells. These products are sold to agencies such as the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and other state agencies. PCI at SCI Fayette also has an office staff that employs 11 inmate workers. Inmates work with the other shops on design, billing, and administrative support.

Community Work Program (CWP)

The CWP crew picks up litter, strips and waxes floors, cuts grass, replaces ceilings, and helps with other general maintenance.

Reentry Service Office

In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic education

The education department at SCI Fayette offers a variety of academic, vocational, and elective programming. Classes are available to all inmates based on interest, need, qualifications, and availability. The education counselor holds new inmate orientation twice a week.

Adult Basic Education

GED

Pre-GED

Individual Cell Study Program

Correspondence Courses

ACSD

Pathways to Success

Vocational programs

Carpentry

Cosmetology

Custodial Maintenance and Repair

Electricity

Flagger

OSHA

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Welding

Inmate programs