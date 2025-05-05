Stay Informed with VINE

You can sign up to receive 24/7, real-time text, email, or in-app updates.

VINE is the nation’s leading victim notification network. It allows survivors, victims of crime, and other concerned citizens to access timely and reliable information about offenders or criminal cases in U.S. jails and prisons.

Additional notifications are available to crime victims/survivors who register for services through the PA Office of Victim Advocate.

Victims/survivors can sign up to receive both types of notifications. Notifications are one part of a comprehensive safety plan.

Notifications can be customized to suit the needs and preferences of victims/survivors. Options include mailing, email alerts, and phone calls. Some victims choose to receive only certain notifications.