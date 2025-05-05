Skip to main content

    Sign up to Receive Updates on Changes to a Department of Corrections Inmate’s Custody Status

    If you are a victim of a crime or a resident wanting to be informed of any changes to an inmate’s custody status, such as transfer, release, escape, or recapture, you can sign up to receive updates.

    Register for Updates
    A row of cells on prison block

    Stay Informed with VINE

    You can sign up to receive 24/7, real-time text, email, or in-app updates.

    VINE is the nation’s leading victim notification network. It allows survivors, victims of crime, and other concerned citizens to access timely and reliable information about offenders or criminal cases in U.S. jails and prisons.

    Additional notifications are available to crime victims/survivors who register for services through the PA Office of Victim Advocate.

    Victims/survivors can sign up to receive both types of notifications. Notifications are one part of a comprehensive safety plan.

    Notifications can be customized to suit the needs and preferences of victims/survivors. Options include mailing, email alerts, and phone calls. Some victims choose to receive only certain notifications.

    Registered crime victims can get updated if/when the inmate:

    • becomes parole eligible
    • is considered for any release program
    • escapes – and is recaptured
    • transfers to a state mental health facility
    • dies while incarcerated
    • writes an apology letter
    • applies for clemency (pardon or commutation)

    Download the VINE App

    Use the VINE app to receive custody status updates.

    Download VINE

    Contact the Office of Victim Advocate

    To learn more about notifications and safety planning, crime victims/survivors are encouraged to contact OVA.

    Call

    800-563-6399