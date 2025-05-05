Abuse is defined in DOC Policy DC-ADM 001, Inmate Abuse Allegation Monitoring as:



the use of excessive force upon an inmate; an occurrence of an unwarranted life-threatening act against an inmate; and an articulated verbal or written threat to inflict physical injury directed toward an inmate.

Methods to Report Abuse

Verbal or written report to any staff member

Submission of a grievance in accordance with DOC Policy DC-ADM 804, Inmate Grievance System

Report (verbal or written) to the Department’s Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence (BII) Address: 1920 Technology Parkway | Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Phone: 717.728.2033 BII’s 24/7 Voicemail Messaging Center: 1.800.677.0330



The DOC has zero tolerance for institutional sexual abuse and sexual harassment. Anyone who engages in, fails to report, or knowingly condones sexual harassment or sexual abuse of an inmate shall be subject to disciplinary action and may be subject to criminal prosecution.



What is staff sexual misconduct with inmates?

Staff sexual misconduct with an inmate is generally defined as any behavior or act of a sexual nature by a staff member, contractor or volunteer that includes sexual contact or attempts, threats, requests for sexual contact, exhibitionism and/or voyeurism. This can also include sexually harassing behavior to include verbal comments or gestures that are sexually suggestive or demeaning references to gender, sexuality and body.

What is inmate-on-inmate sexual misconduct?

Inmate sexual misconduct is generally defined as any sexual contact or touching between inmates when the victim does not consent, is coerced or unable to consent. This can also include sexually harassing behavior to include sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, verbal comments, gestures or actions of a sexually derogatory or offensive nature.

Methods for Inmates to Report Sexual Abuse or Sexual Harassment

Submission of a DC-135A - Inmate Request to Staff Member

Incidents of sexual abuse, sexual harassment and retaliation can be reported in writing by sending correspondence in the U.S. mail to:

ATTN: PREA Coordinator | Office of State Inspector General | 555 Walnut Street, 8th Floor | Harrisburg, PA 17101

Request more information from:

Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect | P.O. Box 400 | Enola, PA 17025

Methods for Civilians to Report Sexual Abuse or Sexual Harassment

