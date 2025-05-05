Skip to agency navigation
    Culinary Academy

    Since its implementation in 2003, the Department of Corrections' Culinary Academy has trained more than 300 inmates in basic food service skills to prepare them for jobs following their release.

    An industrial kitchen

    This 10-week program provides intensive instruction in food handling and food preparation skills needed for employment in the food service industry. Graduates of the program leave with their ServSafe Manager's Certification.

    Students in the Culinary Academy:

    • Develop basic skills for preparing, soups and stocks, starches, vegetables and proteins
    • Learn essential techniques in bread baking, cake baking and decorating
    • Are selected through a competitive program that requires a high school diploma or GED
    • Receive a ServSafe Certificate

    Graduates are now working as line cooks, prep cooks, kitchen managers and chefs at a variety of restaurants and institutions.

    The main Culinary Arts Program for male inmates is located at the DOC’s Training Academy in Elizabethtown. SCI Waymart and SCI Muncy also run restaurant trades programs.

    Employers interested in learning more about this program or the inmates who completed the course should email the DOC.