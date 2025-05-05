This 10-week program provides intensive instruction in food handling and food preparation skills needed for employment in the food service industry. Graduates of the program leave with their ServSafe Manager's Certification.



Students in the Culinary Academy:



Develop basic skills for preparing, soups and stocks, starches, vegetables and proteins

Learn essential techniques in bread baking, cake baking and decorating

Are selected through a competitive program that requires a high school diploma or GED

Receive a ServSafe Certificate

Graduates are now working as line cooks, prep cooks, kitchen managers and chefs at a variety of restaurants and institutions.

The main Culinary Arts Program for male inmates is located at the DOC’s Training Academy in Elizabethtown. SCI Waymart and SCI Muncy also run restaurant trades programs.