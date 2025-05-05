Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Employment

    If you are looking to start a career or just looking for a change of pace, the DOC has something for everyone.

    A corrections officer smiles as he speaks into a radio

    The Department of Corrections (DOC) has positions that cover all spectrums of experience and education in Civil and Non-Civil Service categories. We have positions that range from administrative, security, maintenance, food service, education, psychology, medical, dental, and more.  Before contacting the DOC about these positions, take a few moments and review the categories below concerning types of employment, job categories, application process and exams, internships, veterans' preference, employee training, and employee benefits.

    Featured Jobs

    Apply to Corrections Officer Trainee positions

    Apply to Parole Agent positions

    Employment Applications

    Before completing the application process, read the posting information and directions.  Civil Service positions require an online exam, in-person exam, or completion of supplemental questions.  Non-Civil Service positions will have supplemental questions that are typically a series of multiple-choice questions about your work experience that are relevant to the position you are applying for.  No score is provided for Non-Civil Service positions.  Questions are only utilized to determine skills, qualifications and experience.

    Online Exam: Online exams must be completed prior to applying for any positions that have this requirement.  Once you receive a passing score, you are then eligible to apply to any open positions with that job title across the state.  Candidates may retake the online exams every six months.

    Psychological Services Associate Online Exam

    Testing Center Exams: Exams must be open for testing.  If an exam is open, complete the required information and you will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule your exam. Once the exam is complete, a score will be generated, you will be notified via email, and you will then be eligible to apply for any open positions with that job title. Candidates may retake the testing center exams every six months.

    Supplemental Questions: Each job posting that requires supplemental questions, will have a series of questions based specifically on the job duties of that position. The score is only valid for that individual posting and not similar job titles.

    View a map of all DOC facilities

    Veterans Preference

    Job Fairs

    To learn more about a career in the DOC, check out one of our upcoming job fairs!

    Upcoming DOC Job Fairs
    FacilityDateTime
    SCI Pine GroveOctober 2112-6 PM

    *Dates/times subject to change

    Employment Verification

    To verify a current or former employee, please download this form: Employment Verification Form

    Contact:

    For Corrections Officer Trainees, Parole Agents and Corrections Community Center Monitors:

    Department of Corrections Recruitment and Retention Supervisor: Captain Dennis Reichert, dereichert@pa.gov

    For all other DOC positions:

    Enterprise Recruitment: statejobs@pa.gov