SCI Waymart opened its doors on Oct. 26, 1989, to help deal with the aftermath of the riots that destroyed a major portion of SCI Camp Hill. Three days later, 239 inmates displaced by the riots were moved to SCI Waymart.

It was located at Farview State Hospital, which had unused building space. Run by the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, it originally opened as Farview State Hospital for the Criminally Insane in 1912.

Until 1995, Farview State Hospital and SCI Waymart operated separately in the same facility. In October 1995, the maximum-security forensic psychiatric hospital was placed under the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) and designated as a Forensic Treatment Center (FTC). The FTC at SCI Waymart serves as the focal point for the treatment of all psychiatric inmates within the DOC. Inmates from surrounding county correctional facilities also can be committed to the FTC by court order.

In 1999, SCI Waymart opened a 50-bed Intermediate Care Unit (ICU). It provides extended treatment to inmates who no longer need inpatient treatment at the FTC but require psychiatric care to deal with the stress of general population.

SCI Waymart has undergone a number of changes and modifications to augment security, provide additional work space, and improve the working and living conditions. The inner perimeter of the institution consists of 33 buildings connected by corridors. Buildings outside the perimeter are used as a garage, utility plant, warehouse, staff residences, administrative offices, housing for inmates with outside clearance status, and more.