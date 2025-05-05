Contact
Facility Address
11 Farview Drive
Waymart, PA 18472
570-488-5811
Facility Mail Address
P.O. Box 256
Waymart, PA 18472
Inmate Mail Address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 19.5
- Acres outside perimeter: 325
- Total number of buildings: 54
- Housing units: 25
- Average number of employees: 822
- Special features: Open dorms, personal care unit, mental health unit, forensic treatment unit, residential treatment unit
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
SCI Waymart operates a garment plant that employs 90 inmates. The plant produces uniforms and rain gear.
Community Work Program (CWP)
SCI Waymart’s CWP helps clean up litter on various roads and highways. When the crew is not out on the road, they help with local picnics, festivals, and municipal projects.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
- Adult Basic Education
- Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma
Vocational programs
- National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER)
- Your Role in the Green Environment
- CORE
- General Contracting
- NOCTI
- ACF Cooks
- ACF Retail Commercial Baking
- ServSafe manager
- Cosmetology
Inmate programs
- Therapeutic Community
- Outpatient SUD Groups
- Co-occurring Outpatient SUD
- AA/NA/SMART Support Meetings
- Sex Offender Treatment Programming
- Interpersonal Violence for Domestic Abusers
- Violence Prevention for Moderate/ High Risk Offenders
- Thinking for a Change
- Seeking Safety
- Impact of Crime
- Inside Out Dad
- Long-Term Offender
- Superintendent: Mark Wahl
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Sloan Svadeba-Cumings
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Reed Davy
- Business Manager: Michelle Bednar
- Superintendent's Assistant: Christine Altemier
SCI Waymart opened its doors on Oct. 26, 1989, to help deal with the aftermath of the riots that destroyed a major portion of SCI Camp Hill. Three days later, 239 inmates displaced by the riots were moved to SCI Waymart.
It was located at Farview State Hospital, which had unused building space. Run by the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, it originally opened as Farview State Hospital for the Criminally Insane in 1912.
Until 1995, Farview State Hospital and SCI Waymart operated separately in the same facility. In October 1995, the maximum-security forensic psychiatric hospital was placed under the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) and designated as a Forensic Treatment Center (FTC). The FTC at SCI Waymart serves as the focal point for the treatment of all psychiatric inmates within the DOC. Inmates from surrounding county correctional facilities also can be committed to the FTC by court order.
In 1999, SCI Waymart opened a 50-bed Intermediate Care Unit (ICU). It provides extended treatment to inmates who no longer need inpatient treatment at the FTC but require psychiatric care to deal with the stress of general population.
SCI Waymart has undergone a number of changes and modifications to augment security, provide additional work space, and improve the working and living conditions. The inner perimeter of the institution consists of 33 buildings connected by corridors. Buildings outside the perimeter are used as a garage, utility plant, warehouse, staff residences, administrative offices, housing for inmates with outside clearance status, and more.