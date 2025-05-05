Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive

Although reducing time served in prison may be cost effective for the commonwealth, RRRI is principally a public safety initiative to reduce recidivism and victimization. The intent is to provide more access to crime-reducing drug treatment programs and to provide incentives to less violent offenders to complete programs that will provide them with tools to help them live productive, law-abiding lives.



Research demonstrates that public safety is enhanced when less violent offenders complete evidence-based programs that address their criminal thinking and behaviors and follow the rules during incarceration. Such offenders are less likely to victimize someone else after they are released. Research also shows that the longer these less serious offenders remain in prison the greater the chance that they will recidivate.

RRRI provides incentives to less violent offenders to behave well and participate in crime-reducing programming during incarceration and ultimately remain crime-free after release.

RRRI only applies to sentences handed down after implementation of the law. However, if a sentence is vacated and resentenced after implementation of the legislation, the offender may be eligible for RRRI.