Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Contact an Inmate

    Keep in touch with inmates in Pennsylvania’s state prisons by phone, email, and mail.

    Call an inmate

    To call an inmate in a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) facility, you must create a phone account through Securus

    Calls through Securus may appear as spam. To ensure you don't miss a call from an incarcerated individual, you should either:

    • Store the phone number in your phone. If it’s in your contact list, the call will always come through and not be flagged as spam.
    • Call your cell phone carrier and advise them that the number is an authorized number to call your phone.

    Contact Securus

    Email an inmate

    The DOC uses ViaPath Technologies services to allow friends and family to send emails to inmates. All emails that inmates receive are subject to review for appropriate content. 

    Visit ConnectNetwork to create an account or obtain message credit information.

    Direct any questions to ViaPath Technologies Friends and Family Customer Service at 1-877-650-4249. The DOC is not responsible for creating accounts or for troubleshooting any technical issues.

    Send mail to an inmate

    To keep contraband out of our facilities, there are requirements and separate mailing addresses for items being sent to an inmate. 

    Learn more about how to send letters, photos, books, and more to an inmate.

    Preventing suicide

    If you’re concerned that the person you’re speaking with is in a mental health crisis or is suicidal, call the state correctional institution immediately.

    Find facility contact information