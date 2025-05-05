Contact an Inmate

Call an inmate

To call an inmate in a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) facility, you must create a phone account through Securus.

Calls through Securus may appear as spam. To ensure you don't miss a call from an incarcerated individual, you should either:

Store the phone number in your phone. If it’s in your contact list, the call will always come through and not be flagged as spam.

Call your cell phone carrier and advise them that the number is an authorized number to call your phone.

Contact Securus

Call 800-844-6591

Send them an email

Email an inmate

The DOC uses ViaPath Technologies services to allow friends and family to send emails to inmates. All emails that inmates receive are subject to review for appropriate content.

Visit ConnectNetwork to create an account or obtain message credit information.

Direct any questions to ViaPath Technologies Friends and Family Customer Service at 1-877-650-4249. The DOC is not responsible for creating accounts or for troubleshooting any technical issues.

Send mail to an inmate

To keep contraband out of our facilities, there are requirements and separate mailing addresses for items being sent to an inmate.

Learn more about how to send letters, photos, books, and more to an inmate.