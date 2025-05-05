Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Send Mail to an Inmate

    Find out how to send letters, books, photos, and more to incarcerated individuals in Pennsylvania.

    Learn rules for sending mail

    Overview

    Do you have a letter, book, photo, or other mail that you’d like to send to an inmate? 

    Follow the steps below to make sure that your letter or package is delivered successfully.

    1. Be sure that what you’re sending is permitted. Letters, publications, photographs and photo books, official documents, transactional documentation, and legal mail are all allowed. 
    2. Follow the specific rules for the type of mail that you’re sending.
    3. Include a return address with your complete first and last name. 
    4. Plan for processing time of at least a week. Each mail type has a different delivery estimate. 
    5. If you’re sending publications or photo books, track the progress of your delivery at the Security Processing Center (SPC) tracking site.

    Addresses

    If you’re sending general correspondence or photographs, address your item to our third-party mail vendor:

    Smart Communications/PA DOC
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number
    State Correctional Institution
    PO Box 33028
    St. Petersburg, Florida 33733

    If you’re sending publications or photo books, address your package to our SPC:

    Inmate Name, Inmate Number
    268 Bricker Road
    Bellefonte, PA 16823-1667

    If you’re sending official documents or original documents that need to be signed and returned to you, address them directly to the facility.

    Please note: Some facilities use a separate address for mail. Check the facility page for the address. If it has a separate mailing address, use that for all official and original documents.

    Learn more

    These are just the basics. Be sure to read the full rules and get answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs).

    For questions not covered in the FAQs, email the DOC at ra-contactdoc@pa.gov.