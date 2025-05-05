Skip to agency navigation
    Public Information Officers

    Media contacts for each DOC facility

    NOTE to family and friends of inmates: This listing is for use by reporters only. These are not the numbers to call if you have an inmate issue. Instead, you must contact the appropriate state prison or regional deputy secretary's office.

    Facility Public Information Officers Contact List
    FacilityPIO NamePhone Number
    AlbionMichele Tharp814.756.5778
    ​Benner Township
    		Francis Crouse​814.355.4874
    Cambridge SpringsAmy Boylan814.398.5400
    Camp HillTonya Heist717.737.4531
    ChesterAllison Murphy610.490.5412
    Coal TownshipAmy Wheary
    		570.644.7890
    DallasSherry Verbinski
    		570.675.1101
    FayetteDanielle Burkholder724.364.2200
    ForestLisa Reeher814.621.2110
    FrackvilleBeth Lazusky
    		570.874.4516
    GreeneMindy Andreetti
    		724.852.2902
    HoutzdaleDana Entrekin814.378.1000
    HuntingdonAndrea Wakefield
    		814.643.2400
    Laurel HighlandsDonna Platt814.445.6501
    MahanoyNicole Fall
    		570.735.8754
    MercerJustin Moore
    		724.662.1837
    MuncyMary Bournonville570.546.3171
    ​Phoenix
    		​Gina Orlando
    		610.409.7890
    Pine GroveLeslie Bradley
    		724.465.9630
    Quehanna Boot CampMelissa Billotte814.263.4125
    RockviewNicki Paul814.355.4874
    SmithfieldHolli Smith814.643.6520
    SomersetChristie Schenck814.443.8100
    Waymart
    		Christine Altemier
    		570.488.5811
    Training Academy
    		Call DOC Press Office717.728.4025
    CCC Region ICall DOC Press Office717.728.4025
    CCC Region IICall DOC Press Office
    		717.728.4025
    CCC Region IIICall DOC Press Office
    		717.728.4025