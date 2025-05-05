SCI Huntingdon is Pennsylvania’s oldest correctional institution in continuous operation. It was created by an act of the General Assembly on June 12, 1878. The original tract of ground along the Juniata River, containing 39 acres and several springs, cost $22,036.

In 1889, the Industrial Reformatory at Huntingdon received its first inmates. They were deemed too young for a penitentiary and too old for a juvenile facility. In 1945, the institution was renamed the Pennsylvania Institution for Defective Delinquents. Inmates were labeled by the courts as “mentally defective with criminal tendencies.”

Imates learned trades such as:

Painting

Plumbing

Carpentry and cabinet making

Electrical

Masonry (stone and brick)

It had a foundry, blacksmith shop, lime kiln, brick ovens, saw mill, lumber kiln, and planing mill. Farm operation supplied meats, dairy, poultry, and vegetables for the kitchen. Electricity from the power plant and water from springs made the institution nearly independent from the outside world.

In 1960, SCI Huntingdon became a maximum-security, adult male state correctional institution.