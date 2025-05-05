To promote citizen involvement within the parole process, Citizens Advisory Committees (CAC) are active in each of the 10 parole districts. Each committee has seven to 15 members, and may include students, retirees, social workers, criminal justice and law enforcement professionals, business people, clergy, advocates and probation/parole supervision staff.

Each committee meets at least four times per year. The district director serves as an ex-officio member of the committee. Committees provide recommendations, reports and other input regarding parole policies and issues. Activities include developing:



Good communication between parole supervision staff and the public

Employment opportunities for parolees

Contracts with community service agencies to provide needed services to parolees

A statewide meeting involving key parole leadership is held twice per year. The agenda includes reports on the work of parole staff during the preceding months, reviewing pending legislation, discussing new programs and initiatives and a sharing of each district committees’ work.

If you are interested in joining of one of the advisory committees or would like to become a citizen volunteer, contact one of the parole district offices.

Parole District Offices

Allentown District Office | 610.791.6157

Altoona District Office | 814.946.7357

Chester District Office | 610.447.3270

Erie District Office | 814.871.4201

Harrisburg District Office | 717.787.2563

Mercer District Office | 724.662.2380

Philadelphia District Office | 215.560.6594

Review the entire list of parole district and sub office addresses