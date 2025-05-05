Skip to agency navigation
    Citizen Involvement

    Citizens Advisory Committees connect community members with the local parole field supervision team.

    To promote citizen involvement within the parole process, Citizens Advisory Committees (CAC) are active in each of the 10 parole districts. Each committee has seven to 15 members, and may include students, retirees, social workers, criminal justice and law enforcement professionals, business people, clergy, advocates and probation/parole supervision staff.

    Each committee meets at least four times per year. The district director serves as an ex-officio member of the committee. Committees provide recommendations, reports and other input regarding parole policies and issues. Activities include developing:

    • Good communication between parole supervision staff and the public
    • Employment opportunities for parolees
    • Contracts with community service agencies to provide needed services to parolees

    A statewide meeting involving key parole leadership is held twice per year. The agenda includes reports on the work of parole staff during the preceding months, reviewing pending legislation, discussing new programs and initiatives and a sharing of each district committees’ work.

    If you are interested in joining of one of the advisory committees or would like to become a citizen volunteer, contact one of the parole district offices.

    Parole District Offices

    Allentown District Office | 610.791.6157

    Altoona District Office | 814.946.7357

    Chester District Office | 610.447.3270

    Erie District Office | 814.871.4201

    Harrisburg District Office | 717.787.2563

    Mercer District Office | 724.662.2380

    Philadelphia District Office | 215.560.6594

    Review the entire list of parole district and sub office addresses