    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Inmates and Reentrants

    Learn about resources for incarcerated individuals and individuals who have returned to the community after serving time in prison.

    Overview

    Community Resources

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services offers PA Navigate. It is a statewide network that connects people in Pennsylvania with the services they need. Reentrants can use the site to search for community resources.

    Mailing address

    There are different addresses to use depending on what you are sending to an inmate. 

    Visit our mail page to learn what address to use for the item you want to send in.

    Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

    The Department of Corrections has a statewide inmate ADA coordinator to respond to inmate accommodation requests. To contact them, email ra-crdocadacoord@pa.gov

    Read the DOC’s ADA Accommodation Request Policy. Accommodation requests are in Section 2: Accommodations.