Inmates and Reentrants

Community Resources
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services offers PA Navigate. It is a statewide network that connects people in Pennsylvania with the services they need. Reentrants can use the site to search for community resources.
Mailing address
There are different addresses to use depending on what you are sending to an inmate.
Visit our mail page to learn what address to use for the item you want to send in.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
The Department of Corrections has a statewide inmate ADA coordinator to respond to inmate accommodation requests. To contact them, email ra-crdocadacoord@pa.gov
Read the DOC’s ADA Accommodation Request Policy. Accommodation requests are in Section 2: Accommodations.