Incarcerated Women Resource Guide

SCI Cambridge Springs, a minimum-security female facility, opened in March 1992 and was formerly a college known as Polish National Alliance. The existing buildings were built in the 1930’s and 1940’s; however, construction of new housing units and renovations have since been completed.



Facility Information

Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 40

Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 85

Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 18

Number of Housing Units: 6

Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.

Average Number of Full-Time Employees: 352

Inmate Information



Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population

PA Correctional Industries: SCI Cambridge Springs features the PCI Optical Lab, a highly successful operation that can employ up to 25 inmates and makes glasses for all DOC facilities. The Lab also makes glasses for other state agencies and nonprofit organizations. It is run by the C.I. Optical Lab Supervisor, C.I. Optical Lab Foreman and Stock Clerk. Inmate workers must successfully complete a four-month vocational class before being permitted or eligible to work in the Optical Lab. After completing the four-month vocational training, inmates have an opportunity to take the American Board of Opticianry test to become a certified Optician. This certification allows them to practice Opticianry in the United States. The facility has had more than 100 inmates successfully pass the ABO test and earn their certification. SCI Cambridge Springs also features a Braille Correctional Industry. The Braille Lab employs 10 inmates and transcribes books for nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. The inmates must complete a 20-lesson program before receiving a certificate from the Library of Congress

Community Work Program: The SCI Cambridge Springs CWP crew completes work within the community, to include monthly custodial work at the National Guard Stryker Base.

Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic Education

Academic education through GED

Vocational Programs

Optical

Braille

Custodial Maintenance

Cosmetology

All vocational classes offer industry-recognized certifications specific to the trade skills taught in the program.

Inmate Programs