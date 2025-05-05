Pennsylvania Correctional Industries (PCI) provides product and service support to our customers. PCI starts at the beginning of the process by identifying the correct product or service to meet a customer need and to the repair or replacement of that product, if necessary.

Minimum Order

There are no minimum order requirements, unless otherwise specified in catalog sections.

Order Information

Purchase orders or completed order forms may be sent to:

Pennsylvania Correctional Industries

Customer Service

P.O. Box 47

Camp Hill, PA 17001-0047

All orders must include:

Correct item number from the catalog guide, followed with the fabric color, wood finish or paint color and the number filled in. The item code numbers and colors available are shown in each section of the catalog. A short text description of the article. Correct price. If you are unsure about the price of item please contact our Customer Service department at 717.425.7292 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on any business day. Name and phone numbers of main contact person who can answer questions about details of the order, if needed. Name and phone number of contact person at the Ship To Location who has direct and detailed knowledge of the delivery. Incomplete information my delay delivery.

Delivery Dates

Contact PCI Customer Service for ship dates, as they may vary by product. PCI will make every attempt to meet scheduled delivery dates. If we are unable to deliver a product as scheduled due to causes beyond its control or changes requested by the customer. The delivery date will be examined by PCI and a new date will be established.

Note: All prices are subject to change without notice.



Customer Feedback/Report a Problem

Please feel free to use any of the three methods listed below to make PCI aware of the problem(s) you are experiencing. Please note: This is only for Pennsylvania Correctional Industries feedback. Please do not use these methods to provide feedback about our Inmate Visitation program.

Phone: Customer Service direct at 717.425.7292

Email: pci@pa.gov

Complete the Customer Feedback Form

Warranty | Returns | Shortages/Damages | Changes/Cancellations

Warranty Policy

PCI warrants that all PCI products are free from defects in material or workmanship for a period of one year from the date of purchase. Should the materials or workmanship of any product fail, please notify PCI Customer Service immediately at pci@pa.gov.

To schedule warranty repairs or replacement, please complete the Warranty Repair/Replacement Requests Form, or contact PCI Customer Service directly at 717.425.7292. A PCI customer service representatives will contact your agency directly to schedule appropriate repairs or return.

Returns

Any standard item can be returned for a full refund if it is delivered by PCI error. You must inform PCI of your intention or make a return within 15 days of receipt. All other returns must first be given acceptance of a completed customer inquiry form and are subject to a 20% restocking fee. To assure proper credit or adjustment, the customer inquiry form must include the invoice number, reason for the return and an approving signature.

Shortages and Damages

All shortages in shipment or noticeable damage to goods must be noted on the Bill of Lading on which the items are delivered. Shortages and damages must be reported to PCI immediately. Report of concealed damage must be made in writing to PCI within 15 days after receipt of shipment. Correspondence regarding damaged or short shipments should be directed to:

Pennsylvania Correctional Industries

Customer Service

P.O. Box 47

Camp Hill, PA 17001-0047

Changes and Cancellations

Changes and cancellations are subject to approval by PCI. Requests must be submitted in writing and refer back to the original order. A Change Order Acknowledgement will be forwarded if approved. Most standard orders may be cancelled within 15 days of placing the order. Orders for nonstandard and custom products are not subject to cancellation.

Change orders and cancellations are subject to additional charges for reimbursement of costs incurred. If the order has already been shipped at the time of cancellation, shipping costs are the responsibility of the customer.