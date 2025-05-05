Send Money to an Inmate

Overview

Easily deposit money into an inmate’s account using JPay.

This third-party vendor processes all credit card and money order payments to inmates on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Be wary of scams targeting incarcerated people and their loved ones. Do not send money for inmates to any other individual, website, or email account.

How to make deposits

You can make deposits:

On the JPay website

Over the phone by calling JPay at 800-574-5729

By sending a money order to JPay

Through lobby kiosks at each individual state prison

If the person you’re sending money to owes fines, costs, or restitution, a percentage of the money you deposit may go to paying their debt.

Money orders

Money orders must be sent to JPay. They are not accepted at state correctional institutitions.

If you’re sending a money order, a deposit slip must be included. Deposit slips are available in visiting rooms and at the following links:

Be sure you have the following information to complete the deposit slip:

Inmate ID #

Inmate name

Sender’s name and address

Do not include personal items when sending money orders. These items will be discarded.

Statements and receipts

When funds are posted from JPay, an individual receipt is given to the inmate telling them that they have received funds.

Inmates also receive a statement each month that lists all transactions and deposits in their account.

Guidelines