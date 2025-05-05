Send Money to an Inmate

Overview
Easily deposit money into an inmate’s account using JPay.
This third-party vendor processes all credit card and money order payments to inmates on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Be wary of scams targeting incarcerated people and their loved ones. Do not send money for inmates to any other individual, website, or email account.
How to make deposits
You can make deposits:
- On the JPay website
- Over the phone by calling JPay at 800-574-5729
- By sending a money order to JPay
- Through lobby kiosks at each individual state prison
If the person you’re sending money to owes fines, costs, or restitution, a percentage of the money you deposit may go to paying their debt.
Money orders
Money orders must be sent to JPay. They are not accepted at state correctional institutitions.
If you’re sending a money order, a deposit slip must be included. Deposit slips are available in visiting rooms and at the following links:
Be sure you have the following information to complete the deposit slip:
- Inmate ID #
- Inmate name
- Sender’s name and address
Do not include personal items when sending money orders. These items will be discarded.
Statements and receipts
When funds are posted from JPay, an individual receipt is given to the inmate telling them that they have received funds.
Inmates also receive a statement each month that lists all transactions and deposits in their account.
Guidelines
- If using a credit card, you may add up to $300 per card every 72 hours to an inmate’s account.
- If using a money order, the limit is $999.99 per money order. You can send multiple money orders at a time. For cash and walk-in transactions using MoneyGram, the limit is $5,000 per transaction.
- An inmate's account cannot be funded anonymously.
- If an inmate is left money in a will, it must be distributed by the executor of the estate using a bank check made payable to the inmate. It must reference the inmate ID and may be mailed to the institution where the inmate is housed.