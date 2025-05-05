Parole Offices

Search for a parole office

Use the search options below to find a parole office in Pennsylvania.

The map allows you to search by district, region, or office type and see their location. You also can search by name in the field below the map.

Parole staff in district or sub offices supervise those released from Department of Corrections incarceration to parole supervision in the community.

Before release, inmates receive the office where they are to report. They also receive reporting instructions.

Find the region you're located in.