Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Parole Offices

    Find addresses and contact information for parole offices across Pennsylvania.

    Search for a parole office

    Use the search options below to find a parole office in Pennsylvania.

    The map allows you to search by district, region, or office type and see their location. You also can search by name in the field below the map.

    Parole staff in district or sub offices supervise those released from Department of Corrections incarceration to parole supervision in the community. 

    Before release, inmates receive the office where they are to report. They also receive reporting instructions.

    Find the region you're located in.

    No results found for

    We couldn't find anything matching your search. Here are a few tips to improve your results:

    1. Check Your Spelling: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.
    2. Use Different Keywords:Try using alternative names or terms for what you're searching for.
    3. Clear Filters:Remove any filters that might be limiting your search results.

    Parole office regions

    A map of the parole office regions in Pennsylvania