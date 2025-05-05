The following are contracted reentry services to support our reentrant population:

Service Category 1: Sex Offender Treatment- Supplier(s) will provide up to 12 months of outpatient sex offender treatment to include individual, group counseling, and the completion of one sexual history polygraph test.

Service Category 2: Day Reporting Services - Supplier(s) will provide up to 12 months of Day Reporting Center services for those clients who are unemployed or under-employed, or clients that need refresher assistance in one or more areas of services provided.

Service Category 3: Housing Assistance Program - Supplier(s) will provide up to 24 months of housing coordination for the purpose of assisting the client and, where necessary, their dependents, In attaining independent living by securing safe and affordable housing that meets the standards established by the DOC and the Pennsylvania Parole Board.

Service Category 4: Mentoring Services - Supplier(s) will facilitate up to 12 months of mentoring services for clients to focus on addressing the client's need for pro-social relationships and engagement in the community. Mentoring services may begin at the state correctional institution (SCI) and continue through community placement of the client, as needed.

Service Category 5: Workforce Development Services - Supplier(s) will provide up to 12 months of employment and vocational support opportunities to clients. These services should be individualized and structured to assist each client according to their individual needs. Services may begin at the SCI prior to release and continue through community placement of the client, as needed.

Service Category 6: Family Reunification - Supplier(s) will provide up to 12 months of family reunification services in a non-clinical setting that help to address the impact of an client's incarceration on the family. Programming should address areas including, but not limited to, effective communication strategies, identification of reasonable expectations, establishing pro-social goals, and breaking the cycle of incarceration. Family Reunification services may begin at the SCI and continue through community placement of the client, as needed.

Service Category 7: Outpatient Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) Services- Supplier(s) will provide up to 12 months of services to clients with a recent history of problematic alcohol or drug use where outpatient treatment is the appropriate level of care. This programming must focus upon Assessment, Group Therapy and Individual Counseling that is based upon Cognitive Behavioral (CBT) and/or Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET).

Service Category 8: Cognitive Behavioral Interventions - Supplier(s) will provide up to 12 months of group cognitive-behavioral therapy to high and moderate risk clients that addresses anti-social attitudes, values, beliefs, thinking, and/or other criminal cognitions.

Service Category 9: Outpatient Mental Health Services- Supplier(s) will provide up to 12 months of mental health case management and outpatient mental health treatment services to Seriously Mentally Ill (SMI) clients transitioning to or living in the community. These services provide treatment to clients with a current mental health diagnosis and assure the continuum of care is occurring at an appropriate level.

Service Category 10: Batterers' Intervention Services (BIS) - Supplier(s) will provide up to 12 months of BIS based upon an approved curriculum deemed appropriate by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV). The services will address men who batter and challenge the batterer's beliefs and behaviors

Service Category 11: State Drug Treatment Program (SDTP) - Supplier(s) will provide SDTP services to clients. These services should be Individualized and structured to assist each client according to their individual needs. SDTP Level 3 participants are to successfully complete a minimum of six (6) months of AOD outpatient treatment, to include both group and individual sessions.

Service Category 12: Reentrants Attaining Community Housing (REACH) - REACH is available for adults with disabilities or limited income (older than 18 years old) or older adults with limited income (55 years old and older.) Services include intensive case management.

As part of its ongoing mission to better equip reentrants as they return to their communities, DOC began providing Vivitrol (Naltrexone for extended release injectable suspension) for female reentrants at SCI Muncy (2014). Vivitrol is a non-narcotic medication indicated for the treatment of alcohol use disorder as well as opioid use disorder. Penn State University researchers evaluated this initiative and ultimately recommended the DOC consider expanding it to men's institutions. As of April 2018, Vivitrol is available at all state correctional institutions.