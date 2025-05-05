Read the latest edition of All Paws on Deck, the official newsletter of the DOC's puppy programs
Dog training programs began in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in 2001 when Canine Partners for Life partnered with SCI Cambridge Springs. Since then they have expanded to nearly each state prison in Pennsylvania.
There are two main types of canine programs in PA: service dog training and adoption training. For service dog training, incarcerated handlers work with partner programs to raise puppies to become service dogs for individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities. For adoption training, handlers work with puppies and dogs from local rescues and train them in socialization and obedience to make them more adoptable.
Whatever puppy program you encounter, you will be able to witness the benefits to the staff, inmates and the community alike!
State Program List
Canine Partners for Life
|SCI
|Year Started
|Program Purpose
|Benner Township
|2022
|Service Dogs
|Greene
|2014
|Service Dogs
|Laurel Highlands
|2015
|Service Dogs
|Muncy
|2003
|Service Dogs
|Somerset
|2015
|Service Dogs
Animal Friends
|SCI
|Year Started
|Program Purpose
|Fayette
|2017
|Adoption
New Leash on Life
|SCI
|Year Started
|Program Purpose
|Chester
|2024
|Adoption
New Hope Assistance Dogs
|SCI
|Year Started
|Program Purpose
|Pine Grove
|2018
|Service Dogs
|Mercer
|2023
|Service Dogs
|Waymart
|2018
|Service Dogs
DAWGS Prison Program
|SCI
|Year Started
|Program Purpose
|Frackville
|2016
|Adoption
|Mahanoy
|2016
|Adoption
Michael's Mission/Anthony's Balanced Canine Training Center
|SCI
|Year Started
|Program Purpose
|Forest
|2016
|Adoption