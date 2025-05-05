Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Puppy Programs

    Training service dogs to assist people and rescue dogs for adoption.

    Dog training programs began in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in 2001 when Canine Partners for Life partnered with SCI Cambridge Springs. Since then they have expanded to nearly each state prison in Pennsylvania.

    There are two main types of canine programs in PA: service dog training and adoption training. For service dog training, incarcerated handlers work with partner programs to raise puppies to become service dogs for individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities. For adoption training, handlers work with puppies and dogs from local rescues and train them in socialization and obedience to make them more adoptable.

    Whatever puppy program you encounter, you will be able to witness the benefits to the staff, inmates and the community alike!

    State Program List

    Canine Partners for Life
    ​SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    ​Benner Township
    		​2022
    		​Service Dogs
    ​Greene
    		​2014
    		Service Dogs​
    ​Laurel Highlands
    		​2015
    		​Service Dogs
    ​Muncy
    		​2003
    		​Service Dogs
    ​Somerset
    		​2015
    		Service Dogs​

     

    Animal Friends
    SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    ​Fayette
    		​2017
    		​Adoption

     

    New Leash on Life

    SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    Chester
    		​2024
    		​Adoption

     

    United Disabilities Services
    ​SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    ​Houtzdale
    		​2015
    		​Service Dogs

     

    New Hope Assistance Dogs
    ​SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    ​Pine Grove
    		​2018
    		Service Dogs​
    ​Mercer
    		​2023
    		​Service Dogs
    ​Waymart
    		​2018
    		Service Dogs​

     

    DAWGS Prison Program
    ​SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    ​Frackville
    		​2016
    		​Adoption
    ​Mahanoy
    		​2016
    		​Adoption

     

    HOPE - Hounds of Prison Education
    ​SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    ​Frackville
    		​2016
    		​Adoption
    ​Mahanoy
    		​2016
    		​Adoption

     

    Michael's Mission/Anthony's Balanced Canine Training Center
    SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    Forest
    		​2016
    		​Adoption

     

    America's VetDogs
    SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    Dallas
    		2016
    		​Service Dogs

     

    Mommy & Me Rescue
    SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    Coal Township
    		2014
    		​Adoption

     

    Central PA Animal Alliance
    SCIYear StartedProgram Purpose
    Camp Hill2005Adoption

     

    Villalobos Rescue Center

    ​SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    ​Rockview
    		​2022
    		​Adoption

     

    Rescue Pets Serving Vets

    SCIYear StartedProgram Purpose
    Waymart2024Adoption

     

    Canine Partners Program Inc.

    ​SCI
    		​Year Started
    		​Program Purpose
    ​Cambridge Springs
    		​2019
    		​Adoption