    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Educational Programs

    Providing educational and vocational training to prepare incarcerated men and women for successful reentry.

    During the classification process, inmates are assessed to determine what current skills they possess, what job interests they have, their educational background and what education or vocational options are available.

    The Department of Corrections provides a detailed booklet for all educational programs it provides. This chart details all programs by the individual SCI locations. Many different vocational programs and certifications are offered throughout the facilities as well as through the DOC Culinary Academy.

    The vocational programs offered throughout the state correctional institutions are:

    Auto Mechanics/Technology

    Barber/Cosmetology

    Business Education

    CADD

    CDL

    Carpentry

    Construction Fundamentals

    Custodial Maintenance

    Electricity (Electrician)

    Electronics

    Flagger

    Fiber Optics

    Horticulture/Landscaping

    HVAC

    Machine Shop

    Masonry

    OSHA

    Optical Assistant

    Plumbing

    Print Shop

    Restaurant Trades

    Ward Flex

    Warehouse Operations

    Welding