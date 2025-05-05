During the classification process, inmates are assessed to determine what current skills they possess, what job interests they have, their educational background and what education or vocational options are available.

The Department of Corrections provides a detailed booklet for all educational programs it provides. This chart details all programs by the individual SCI locations. Many different vocational programs and certifications are offered throughout the facilities as well as through the DOC Culinary Academy.

The vocational programs offered throughout the state correctional institutions are: