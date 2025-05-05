SCI Mercer initially was established as a State Regional Correctional Facility (SRCF) on June 23, 1978.

Located in Findley Township, Mercer County, SRCF Mercer opened on July 5, 1978. It received short-term male county offenders from 14 northwestern Pennsylvania counties. There were up to 180 minimum security inmates with a staff of 100.

SRCF Mercer has an open, campus-like setting on 304 acres of land. It was classified as a level 2 facility.

In 2008, SRCF Mercer changed from a regional facility to an SCI. On July 1, 2008, the custody level of the institution changed to a level 2-3 facility. Various construction and expansion projects have led to the current inmate population of 1,312 inmates.

SCI Mercer is unique in that it operates solely on electrical power. The facility has two large generators outside the perimeter fence to maintain essential services in the event of a power failure. In addition, the facility operates its own wastewater treatment plant.