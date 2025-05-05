Contact
Facility Address
801 Butler Pike
Mercer, PA 16137
724-662-1837
Inmate Mail Address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 37
- Acres outside perimeter: 252
- Operational structures: 39
- Housing units: 13 (both cells and dormitory style)
- Average number of employees: 485
- Special features: A 24-bed tertiary unit in medical. The education building was originally a bowling alley and the chapel was originally a Stuckey’s Restaurant. Both buildings were disassembled and reassembled on the grounds using contractor and inmate labor. SCI Mercer also has a shooting range, CERT building, a training building, and an atrium that covers the walkway into the facility.
More about SCI Mercer
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
PCI operates a garment shop that employs 59 inmates.
Community Work Program (CWP)
Inmates with outside clearance perform voluntary labor for nonprofits and government agencies. The program enhances community relations and helps the inmates accomplish useful work, contribute to society, and develop a strong work ethic and feeling of self-worth. Projects include painting at churches, cleaning up a fair, washing and waxing firetrucks, loading and unloading food at food banks, and cleaning state parks.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
- GED
- Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma
- Adult Basic Education
Vocational programs
- Automotive Technology
- Barber School
- Building Trades
- Carpentry
- Business Education
- Custodial Maintenance
- OSHA
Inmate programs
- Pathways to Success
- Money Smart
- Transitional Village
- Therapeutic Community
- Veterans Service Unit (registered American Legion Post #110)
- Victim Awareness
- Back on Track
- Interpersonal Violence
- Impact on Crime
- Co-Occurring and Outpatient Groups
- Prison Canine Program
- Seeking Safety
- Sex Offender Programs
- SUD
- Violence Prevention
- Superintendent: Melinda Adams
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Shane Dady
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: John Oliver
- Business Manager: Robin Sye
- Superintendent's Assistant: Justin Moore
SCI Mercer initially was established as a State Regional Correctional Facility (SRCF) on June 23, 1978.
Located in Findley Township, Mercer County, SRCF Mercer opened on July 5, 1978. It received short-term male county offenders from 14 northwestern Pennsylvania counties. There were up to 180 minimum security inmates with a staff of 100.
SRCF Mercer has an open, campus-like setting on 304 acres of land. It was classified as a level 2 facility.
In 2008, SRCF Mercer changed from a regional facility to an SCI. On July 1, 2008, the custody level of the institution changed to a level 2-3 facility. Various construction and expansion projects have led to the current inmate population of 1,312 inmates.
SCI Mercer is unique in that it operates solely on electrical power. The facility has two large generators outside the perimeter fence to maintain essential services in the event of a power failure. In addition, the facility operates its own wastewater treatment plant.