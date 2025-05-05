Skip to agency navigation
    Reports and Dashboards

    Learn about the DOC through various data and studies.

    Multiple reports and dashboards are provided by the DOC's Bureau of Planning, Research and Statistics. The topics of these reports by the years or time frames they were produced are found in this section.

    Crimelines Report: The 20 Year Story of Crime & Incarceration

    Joint Performance Measures for the Department of Corrections and the PA Parole Board monitor process efficiencies and outcome effectiveness of the common goals for both agencies.

    2018 County Adult Probation and Parole Annual Statistical Report

    Previous reports on County Adult Probation and Parole can be found on the PA Parole Board website.

    Recidivism

    2022 Recidivism Report | 2013 Recidivism Report

    Quehanna Boot Camp

    2016 Quehanna Boot Camp Report | Quehanna Boot Camp Performance Analysis & Evaluation Study

    State Intermediate Punishment Reports

    SIP Report 2017 | SIP Report 2015 | SIP Report 2013

    Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive

    RRRI Report 2018 | RRRI Report 2016 | RRRI Report 2014

    Recidivism and Desistance Iniatitive

    Monthly Report

    Year-End Inmate Statistics

    As of Dec. 31 of each year

    Restraining Pregnant Females (Act 45 of 2010)

    Fiscal Year Summaries

    Annual Statistical Reports

    Dashboards

    The Planning, Research and Statistics Bureau maintains multiple dashboards to keep on-going statistics. The dashboards include:

    DOC-PPB Dashboard

    The DOC and the Pennsylvania Parole Board (PPB) are jointly responsible for managing various administrative processes that are key drivers of the state prison population. These key areas of the joint DOC/PPB operations dashboard which affect the prison population include:

    • Interviews: Parole Board capacity for scheduling and conducting parole interviews
    • Pending Release: Inmates approved for parole but still pending release from prison for various reasons
    • Release: The number of inmates released onto parole supervision, either in a community corrections center (halfway house) or at home
    • Parole Violator: Re-admission to PA DOC custody for a parole violation

    The primary objective of this dashboard is to provide a tool for monitoring/managing progress towards improvements in these areas which will enable more efficient management of the prison population. By achieving improvements in these areas, the ultimate outcomes will be cost reduction, public safety enhancement, and prison population reduction.