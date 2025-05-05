Skip to agency navigation
    SCI Mahanoy

    Learn more about State Correctional Institution (SCI) Frackville, a medium-security institution for males in Pennsylvania.

    SCI Mahanoy

    Contact

    Facility Address

    301 Grey Line Drive 
    Frackville, PA  17931 
    570-773-2158

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC 
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number 
    Institution 
    PO Box 33028 
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Facility information

    • Current inmate population
    • Acres inside perimeter: 67
    • Acres outside perimeter: 155
    • Operational structures: 35
    • Housing units: 11
    • Average Number of Employees: 644
    • Special features: Residential treatment unit, therapeutic communities, restricted housing unit, diversionary treatment unit

     

    More about SCI Mahanoy

    Community Work Program (CWP)

    The SCI Mahanoy CWP crew collects litter from local roads.

    PA Correctional Industries (PCI)

    PCI at SCI Mahanoy operates a regional commissary distribution center serving nine institutions in the eastern part of Pennsylvania. It supplies a variety of items for the inmate population to purchase. PCI currently employs 90 inmates on one shift.

    Reentry Service Office

    In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic education

    • Adult Basic Education
    • Business Cluster
    • GED
    • Adult Literacy
    • English as a Second Language
    • Post-Secondary Education

    Vocational programs

    • Custodial Maintenance (OSHA)
    • Carpentry
    • Flagger
    • NCCER
    • CDL
    • Warehouse Operations
    • Barber

    Inmate programs

    • Life Skills
    • Reading to Your Children
    • Money Smart
    • Pathways to Success 
    • Violence Prevention
    • Thinking for a Change
    • Cognitive Behavioral Intervention-Interpersonal Violence
    • Back on Track-TPV 
    • Substance Use and Disorder
    • Therapeutic Community
    • Seeking Safety
    • Parenting 
    • Long-term Offenders Group
    • SMART Recovery
    • AA Groups
    • Sex Offender Programming 

    • Superintendent: Bernadette Mason
    • Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Thomas Sokaloski
    • Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Jeffrey Eyer
    • Business Manager: Amanda Cromyak
    • Superintendent's Assistant: Nicole Fall