Facility Address
301 Grey Line Drive
Frackville, PA 17931
570-773-2158
Inmate Mail Address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility information
- Current inmate population
- Acres inside perimeter: 67
- Acres outside perimeter: 155
- Operational structures: 35
- Housing units: 11
- Average Number of Employees: 644
- Special features: Residential treatment unit, therapeutic communities, restricted housing unit, diversionary treatment unit
More about SCI Mahanoy
Community Work Program (CWP)
The SCI Mahanoy CWP crew collects litter from local roads.
PA Correctional Industries (PCI)
PCI at SCI Mahanoy operates a regional commissary distribution center serving nine institutions in the eastern part of Pennsylvania. It supplies a variety of items for the inmate population to purchase. PCI currently employs 90 inmates on one shift.
Reentry Service Office
In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic education
- Adult Basic Education
- Business Cluster
- GED
- Adult Literacy
- English as a Second Language
- Post-Secondary Education
Vocational programs
- Custodial Maintenance (OSHA)
- Carpentry
- Flagger
- NCCER
- CDL
- Warehouse Operations
- Barber
Inmate programs
- Life Skills
- Reading to Your Children
- Money Smart
- Pathways to Success
- Violence Prevention
- Thinking for a Change
- Cognitive Behavioral Intervention-Interpersonal Violence
- Back on Track-TPV
- Substance Use and Disorder
- Therapeutic Community
- Seeking Safety
- Parenting
- Long-term Offenders Group
- SMART Recovery
- AA Groups
- Sex Offender Programming
- Superintendent: Bernadette Mason
- Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Thomas Sokaloski
- Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Jeffrey Eyer
- Business Manager: Amanda Cromyak
- Superintendent's Assistant: Nicole Fall